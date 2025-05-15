Piper Perabo Gets Desperate & Dangerous in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Finale Sneak Peek

Pick Us, Choose Us, Love Us! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Grey's Anatomy Newsletter:

It wouldn’t be a Grey’s Anatomy finale without our favorite on-screen surgeons being in some serious danger, and this time, it looks like the threat is going to come from a very, very surprising place.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek at the Season 21 closer, “How Do I Live,” Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) wheels 9-year-old neurosurgery patient Dylan (Sophia Kopera) into the operating room for a corrective surgery — presumably, to repair what went wrong from her angioma removal and caused her to experience locked-in syndrome. Only, Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) isn’t happy to see him or the child because something else entirely is going on.

Standing behind her are scrub nurse BokHee (Kathy C. An) and anesthesiologist Dr. Knox (Payton Silver), and standing in front of her is Jenna Gaitlin (Piper Perabo), Dylan’s mother who’s holding Simone Griffiths (Alexis Floyd) hostage with a huge canister of gas and a flint lighter.

“Dr. Shepherd is going to save my daughter right, Dr. Griffith?” she says.

When Adams reaches for Griffith, she snaps the ignition and demands, “Stop.”

Amelia then tries to negotiate with Jenna by saying, “The first time we operated on Dylan, I had an entire team for neuro monitoring and imaging that helped guide me going back into her brain. Without that, it’s extremely dangerous. Let us go, and we will talk about her options.”

However, Jenna insists that the surgery proceed, and Adams seems the most willing to comply.

Take a look at the sneak peek clip above.

The official description for the episode, by the way, reads, “While the interns are excited to transition to second-year residency, an ordinary day at Grey Sloan takes an unexpected turn when a medical emergency unfolds in the operating room, endangering lives inside the hospital.” Now we know what that emergency might be!

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 21 Finale, Thursday, May 15, 10/9c, ABC