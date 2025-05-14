Ken Jennings Offended By Parking Lot Sign as ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Tells Him to ‘Move Along’

One accomplishment that Ken Jennings never got to face in Jeopardy! was the Tournament of Champions, and it is still haunting him to this day.

The Jeopardy! host shared a photo to his Instagram on Tuesday, May 13. The sign read, “TOC Parking Only. A valid permit must be displayed at all times.”

“Well, this is very hurtful for those of us who never got invited to a Tournament of Champions. Guess it’s the far end of the parking lot again for me,” Ken Jennings captioned the post.

He won 74 consecutive games on his first run on the game show. Jennings did play in the Ultimate Tournament of Champions in 2005, placing in second, but was never invited to a regular ToC. He then played in the 2011 IBM Challenge, where he placed second again. Jennings went on to play in Jeopardy! Battle of the Decades, Jeopardy! All-Star Games, and the Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time Tournament.

The G.O.A.T. is ranked number one in consecutive games won, and the highest winnings in regular season play with $2,520,700. Finally, Jennings signed on as host of the game show in 2020, disqualifying him from playing in any more games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Jennings (@whoiskenjennings)

Luigi de Guzman, who won five consecutive games in 2022 for a total of $140,700, and competed in the 2024 Tournament of Champions, left a sarcastic comment on Jennings’ post.

“*taps sign* move along, Jennings,” he wrote. De Guzman lost in the third semi-final game and took home $10,000. He also competed in the 2025 Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament.

Although this sign didn’t seem to be in the parking lot for Jeopardy!, some fans wondered why he didn’t have a designated parking spot. “Haha like you don’t have a designated parking spot,” one fan said.

Others suggested that a “G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time)” parking spot should be made just for him. “Where’s the GOAT parking only sign?” asked one follower.

“Need a GOAT sign,” said another.

“The disrespect,” another fan commented.