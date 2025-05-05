Is Ken Jennings in Big Trouble With Wife Over Photo She Found?

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings may be in hot water with his wife, Mindy, over a photo in his dressing room. On a visit to see him at the studios where the show is recorded, Mindy asked Ken why he didn’t have any family photos in his dressing room. Jennings responded by showing her another photo that he thought counted… but it likely only made matters worse!

Here’s how he explained what went down:

“My wife was in my @Jeopardy dressing room today,” Jennings captioned his Instagram post on Friday, May 2.

“HER: I’m going to bring you a framed family photo. Why don’t you have any personal pictures hanging in here?

ME: What do you mean, I have this photo of the Clue Crew.

HER: That’s exactly what I mean.”

The photo was of the host taking a selfie next to a photo of the Clue Crew, which was under a clock. The Clue Crew all worked behind the scenes at Jeopardy! for many years and are considered “family” on the game show. They consisted of now executive producer Sarah Whitcomb-Foss, Kelly Miyahara, and Jimmy McGuire. The trio traveled around the world shooting clues for Jeopardy! Unlike traditional video clues, the clue text was displayed in the closed captions and was italicized to avoid confusion with regular video clues.

The crew did it for 21 seasons until Whitcomb-Foss and McGuire were promoted. Whitcomb-Foss became co-executive producer with Michael Davies in Season 38. That same season, McGuire was promoted to stage manager. He also provides guidance to contestants and stands in as host during rehearsals. Miyahara is no longer involved with the game show. She has been the On-Air Host for Live Play Mobile Inc. since 2021, according to her LinkedIn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Jennings (@whoiskenjennings)

Other Clue Crew members included Jon Cannon, Cheryl Farrell, and Sofia Lidskog, but they weren’t featured in Ken Jennings’ photo. The Crew was officially disbanded in 2022, in part because Covid stopped them from traveling. The Clue Crew was handpicked by Alex Trebek. The field correspondents would appear in the videos in “over 300 cities, 46 countries, all 50 states and on all seven continents” that were used for clues from Antarctica to the giant keyboard from the movie Big. Sometimes, Trebek joined them on their trips.

After Ken shared his photo of the Clue Crew on social media and explained what went down with his wife, Whitcomb-Foss commented, “I don’t see any problem here,” along with a laughing emoji.

“At this point, the clue crew are essentially family!” a follower said.

“We love Mindy,” said another.

“Always do what Mindy says!” a follower wrote.

Mindy lives a low-key life with her and Ken’s children in Seattle, Washington. As TV Insider previously reported Jennings flies back and forth from Washington to Los Angeles to film the game show. He became host in Season 38 after Trebek died in 2020. Ken and Mindy, who married in. 2000, have two children— Dylan and Caitlin— who also keep out of the spotlight.