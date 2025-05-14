Tom Bergeron Lands New Hosting Gig 5 Years After ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Firing

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Tom Bergeron attends MPTF's 'Lights, Camera, Take Action!' Telethon
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dancing With the Stars fans who are missing Tom Bergeron as host of the show are in luck because he has a new gig lined up. The new show he’ll be leading happens to have a similar title, too.

The Emmy winner will be the host of Dancing With Sharks (working title), a new special coming to Discovery. The news was confirmed ahead of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Upfront presentation on Tuesday, May 13. Bergeron also teased his involvement by posting a photo from the Upfronts on his Instagram Story with the caption, “Standby…”

Dancing With Sharks will air on Discovery during Shark Week and is described as an “unprecedented underwater dance competition between expert divers and their shark partners,” according to a press release. “Blending skill, grace, and the daring pursuit of the ultimate underwater thrill, fiver diversall trained by a world-class underwater choreographerwill compete to show off their skills during epic underwater dances.”

The special hopes to “redefine dancing with danger” and will include moves like the “Hammerhead Hoedown” and “Tiger Trot.” Per a post on Bergeron’s Threads account, Dancing With Sharks was filmed in the Bahamas earlier this year.

Bergeron served as host of Dancing With the Stars for the first 28 seasons, but was unexpectedly fired alongside cohost Erin Andrews in 2020. Tyra Banks took over for the next three seasons, while Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough were cohosts during Seasons 32 and 33, and are expected to return this year for Season 34.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” Bergeron wrote on X after he was informed of the shakeup. “It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

Bergeron later revealed that his firing took place after he disagreed with showrunners about what type of people to cast on the show. Specifically, he fought back against Sean Spicer‘s Season 28 casting.

'DWTS': Tom Bergeron Details Ugly Way He Got Fired From Show
Related

'DWTS': Tom Bergeron Details Ugly Way He Got Fired From Show

“I didn’t think a political person was an appropriate booking for the show,” Bergeron said on the Here for You podcast. “I don’t think that sat well with the producers or the network.” He said he was able to “compartmentalize” for Spicer’s season, but knew the writing was on the wall.

“The end of the (2019) season that turned out to be my last season, I kind of knew,” he admitted. “So I took everything out of my dressing room that I really wanted. It was kind of obvious that we were kind of butting heads.”

Dancing With Sharks, Summer 2025, Discovery

Dancing With the Stars - ABC

Dancing With the Stars where to stream

Dancing With Sharks

Dancing With the Stars

Tom Bergeron




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune contestant solving the Bonus Round puzzle on May 12,2025
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Blast Bonus Round Puzzle & React to New Twist
Amanda and Will on Will trent
2
Here’s When ‘Will Trent’ Returns for Season 4
Ryan Seacrest
3
‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Confirms Ryan Seacrest as Host – Is Vanna White Staying On?
Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 Episode 8, 'Exodus'
4
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: Will Aunt Lydia Be Arrested?
Ramón Rodríguez and Iantha Richardson in Will Trent - 'Listening to a Heartbeat'
5
‘Will Trent’ Bosses on That Finale and Season 4 Plans