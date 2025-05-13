‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Wins Four Prizes in Last-Minute Attempt

Brittany Sims
Comments
The Price Is Right contestant Madison playing Race Game on May 12, 2025
The Price Is Right/YouTube
Plinko board game

Plinko Board Game Inspired by ‘The Price Is Right’

$19.99
Buy Now

One The Price Is Right contestant almost didn’t win her prizes when the clock nearly hit zero, but she managed to rearrange prices just in time to win them all.

The contestant, Madison, just got up to the bidder’s row on the third item up for bid on the Monday, May 12, episode and didn’t stay there for long because she was the closest correct bid. Madison bid $1,000 on a Sky-Watcher Telescope with two stargazing books.

“That was pretty quick,” host Drew Carey said when she got up on stage.

“That was crazy!” she replied.

Madison was going to play the Race Game. The Race Game is a race against time where the contestant tries to win up to four prizes by placing the correct price in front of them. When they are done placing the prices in front of the items, they hit a buzzer. It will tell them how many out of four they have correct. If they have four right away, they automatically win them all. If they don’t, the game show contestant can try to move the prices as many times as they can until the clock runs out. Whatever amount they have correct by the time the clock counts down is what they win. If they get four before it ends, then they win all four.

The prizes that Madison was trying to find the right prices for were Michael Kors’ designer hats, a reversible leather belt, a trifold wallet, 3.4 ounces of cologne, a sterling silver bracelet, and a woman’s belt. The second item was a photo booth with a touch screen, a DSLR camera, a shell, an LED ring light, and a printer. The next item was a walk-in steam shower fit with mood lighting and temperature control. The final item was an oak bar with two bar stools and a set of bar tools.

Madison got 45 seconds on the clock for her first go around. She placed $2,680 on the bar, $3,447 on the walk-in steam shower, $790 for the photo booth, and $1,536 for the designer accessories. When Madison buzzed in at 33 seconds, she only had two of the prices correct.

'The Price Is Right' Fans React After Player's Amazing Win
Related

'The Price Is Right' Fans React After Player's Amazing Win

The contestant switched the photobooth and the accessories, but then only had one correct. For her last attempt, Madison switched the price of the bar and the photo booth as Drew Carey counted down her time. She hit the buzzer at seven seconds and had all four correct, so she won all four prizes.

“Good for you. You figured it out!” Carey said.

Madison only spun a 20 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, though, so she did not advance to the Showcase, as 100 is the most needed. Still, she walked away with a pretty nice haul, considering how close she came to leaving empty-handed.

The Price Is Right - CBS

The Price Is Right where to stream

The Price Is Right

Drew Carey




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jeopardy! contestants Rachel Hall, Kara Peruccio, and Andrew Jones on MAy 12, 2025
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Blame Writers for a ‘Disaster’ of a Category
Thunderstorm Artis and Slater Nalley — 'American Idol'
2
‘American Idol’s Eliminated Semi-Finalists Speak Out on Being Cut Just Before Finals
American Idol top 5 with judges
3
Who Made the Top 3 on ‘American Idol’?
The Voice 27 semifinals
4
‘The Voice’ Semifinals: Who Was Brought Back With the Super Save?
'Abbott Elementary,' '9-1-1: Nashville,' 'Shark Tank'
5
Your Full ABC Fall 2025 Schedule