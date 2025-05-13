‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Wins Four Prizes in Last-Minute Attempt

One The Price Is Right contestant almost didn’t win her prizes when the clock nearly hit zero, but she managed to rearrange prices just in time to win them all.

The contestant, Madison, just got up to the bidder’s row on the third item up for bid on the Monday, May 12, episode and didn’t stay there for long because she was the closest correct bid. Madison bid $1,000 on a Sky-Watcher Telescope with two stargazing books.

“That was pretty quick,” host Drew Carey said when she got up on stage.

“That was crazy!” she replied.

Madison was going to play the Race Game. The Race Game is a race against time where the contestant tries to win up to four prizes by placing the correct price in front of them. When they are done placing the prices in front of the items, they hit a buzzer. It will tell them how many out of four they have correct. If they have four right away, they automatically win them all. If they don’t, the game show contestant can try to move the prices as many times as they can until the clock runs out. Whatever amount they have correct by the time the clock counts down is what they win. If they get four before it ends, then they win all four.

The prizes that Madison was trying to find the right prices for were Michael Kors’ designer hats, a reversible leather belt, a trifold wallet, 3.4 ounces of cologne, a sterling silver bracelet, and a woman’s belt. The second item was a photo booth with a touch screen, a DSLR camera, a shell, an LED ring light, and a printer. The next item was a walk-in steam shower fit with mood lighting and temperature control. The final item was an oak bar with two bar stools and a set of bar tools.

Madison got 45 seconds on the clock for her first go around. She placed $2,680 on the bar, $3,447 on the walk-in steam shower, $790 for the photo booth, and $1,536 for the designer accessories. When Madison buzzed in at 33 seconds, she only had two of the prices correct.

The contestant switched the photobooth and the accessories, but then only had one correct. For her last attempt, Madison switched the price of the bar and the photo booth as Drew Carey counted down her time. She hit the buzzer at seven seconds and had all four correct, so she won all four prizes.

“Good for you. You figured it out!” Carey said.

Madison only spun a 20 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, though, so she did not advance to the Showcase, as 100 is the most needed. Still, she walked away with a pretty nice haul, considering how close she came to leaving empty-handed.