The Price Is Right saw an $80,000 winner who screeched like a pterodactyl after winning a car. He also got some help from host Drew Carey after the game malfunctioned in the Wednesday, May 7, episode.

Ala won the third item up for bid — a pair of Apple tablets that were worth $2,398. Ala had the highest bid at $1,500, so he won the tablets and the round and got a chance to play for even more prizes. He played Gridlock for a 2025 Nissan Versa SR with splash guards and interior accent lighting.

Gridlock is a pricing game that is usually played for a car. There are seven mini cars on a track. The first car is dropped down to the second track, which is the first number of the car. The contestant has to pick two more cars that each have two numbers on them, to determine the price of the vehicle.

For Ala, the first number was two. He picked 28 for the next number. The car dipped slightly, but Drew Carey had to help move it down to the passing lane before they could proceed to the next number. The crowd laughed as the host stepped back.

Ala was right on the first set of numbers. For the last two numbers, he picked 86. The first two cars drove to the 86 and attached to make $22,886. The 86 was wrong, but Ala got to try again. When he got it wrong, Ala shrieked like a pterodactyl to the audience.

“You get one more chance,” Carey said. If he got this second chance wrong, his game was over.

Ala picked 87 to make the new price $22,837. This time he was correct and jumped up and down and cheered before running over to his car.

He won the Showcase Showdown by spinning an 85, advancing to the Showcase. In the Showcase, Ala bid on a tour of France, which included airplane tickets, hotels, guided tours, meals, and bicycle tours. His Showcase also included another car — a 2024 Soul Red Crystal Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport. Ala bid $45,000. The actual price was $55,746, giving him a difference of $10,746. Since the other contestant was over on their bid by $3,000, Ala won the Showcase.

Between the tablets, the car, and the items in the Showcase, Ala had a final total of $80,981.

“Well done,” a The Price Is Right fan said on YouTube after Ala’s game was posted.

On Golden Road, a recap site, another fan wrote, “Ala absolutely cleaned house, winning almost $81k in prizes, that includes winning the biggest showcase offered this season.”

“Nice showcases for a daytime show. Almost $90k for the winner” added a third.