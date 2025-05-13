Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

On Tuesday (May 13), the cohosts of The View chose to talk about Donald Trump‘s newest executive order pushing for the lowering of certain prescription weight-loss drugs, and they were particularly taken with his comments coinciding with it for their “Hot Topic” chat.

The cohosts reviewed footage of Trump’s press conference on the subject as he said, “A friend of mine who’s a businessman, very, very, very top guy. Most of you would have heard of him. Highly neurotic, brilliant businessman, seriously overweight, and he takes the fat shot drug, and he called me up, ‘I’m in London, and I just paid for this damn fat drug I take.’ I said, ‘It’s not working.’… He said, I just paid $88, and in New York, I paid $1,300 what the hell is going on?”

Whoopi Goldberg criticized the measure for being unspecific and added, “If you’re going to lower the price of the drugs, you’ve got to first fix the broken insurance companies.”

Joy Behar also pointed to a larger issue surrounding the price of drugs in America, saying, “You have to take money out of politics, too, because a lot of these guys in Congress, don’t they take money from our farm lobbyists?”

However, Behar didn’t just want to talk about the substance of the matter. She also had a biting comment to share in response to Trump’s critique of his unnamed friend’s physical (and mental) condition.

“The guy has 153 rooms in the White House. He can’t have one mirror to look into?” she said. “He’s always criticizing, ‘This one’s not a 10,’ ‘This one’s a six,’ ‘This one’s fat’… he said the friend is ‘highly neurotic.’ Hello! Look in the mirror.”

After a swell of laughter from the crowd, Alyssa Farah Griffin brought back the more topical element of the discussion and said what Trump is proposing is comparable to “when you go to the grocery store and they’re like, ‘We’ll match the lowest price somewhere else.'”

Then, Goldberg noted that when Democrats suggested lowering prescription costs, “They said, ‘Oh, this is socialism!’ It’s not socialism. It’s best for the country if everyone can afford their health care.”

Sara Haines added that it’s the job of the government to be the “central negotiator” in pricing differentials with other countries and prescription costs.

However, Behar had a dark theory on why Trump even put out this executive order now, saying, “This is just to distract from the fact that he’s getting this $400 million plane from Qatar. Yeah, it’s like, ‘Again, don’t look at this. Look at this.’ Trying to fool Americans.”

