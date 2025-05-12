Why Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Felt Bad for Contestants on His New Game Show

Greg Gutfeld is hosting a new game show, What Did I Miss?, which is a mix of Big Brother and Jeopardy!, in the sense that there is isolation and trivia.

And he admits he was shocked when he first heard the prize money on offer, just $25,000 for winning the show. That may not sound bad on the surface, but contestants faced being locked away for 90 days!

“This is the cheapest game show in modern history!” Gutfeld told The Hollywood Reporter.

“These people are in a house for 90 f**king days for 25 grand — they could have made that on OnlyFans!”

The first episode of What Did I Miss? drops today, Monday, May 12, on the Fox Nation app. The second and third episodes will be released on May 13 and 14. From January 20 through April 13 of this year, the first 90 days of the Trump administration, five contestants were put in complete isolation in upstate New York with no contact with the outside world. They had no phones, no internet, no television, and no social media. However, one of the five contestants dropped out early, so only four competed in the trivia portion.

The four contestants were taken to Gutfeld’s Fox News studio to play an elongated version of Truth or Dare about events that happened during their isolation.

After 90 days in isolation, the contestants received a proper welcome back from @LaraLeaTrump.⁠

Episode 1 of @greggutfeld's 'What Did I Miss?' is streaming now.

The winning prize is one of the lowest in modern game show history. The only other game show that has fans walking away with an amount that low is Family Feud, but that involves just being in a TV studio for a few hours….not locked up for 90 days. Even Pyramid changed from $25,000 to $100,000. Shows such as Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune do not have a set amount.

Fox airs game shows such as The Floor, which has the winner taking home $250,000, and Beat Shazam, where contestants can win up to $1 million.

However, a spokesperson for Fox News Media told the outlet that What Did I Miss? “contestants were compensated daily for their time.”

During the making of the show, Gutfeld felt so bad for the contestants he fought to get them more money. “I tried,” he said. ”I got them an extra 5k — it’ll pay for the Uber back home.”

Here's your extended sneak peek at @greggutfeld's game show 'What Did I Miss? ' Episode one drops Monday— only on Fox Nation.

Back in the studio, he gave the contestants the good news. “You probably know that I’m a pretty big deal around here, and sometimes I do keep my word,” Gutfeld said. “Not only did we get your prize raised from an insulting 25 grand to 30 grand, but I managed to go further. After more than one strongly worded email…and two or three yelled phone calls, I got you a total prize fund tonight of $50,000.”

The contestants gave a collective “Well, that’s something.” One suggested that they add another zero to the prize pot as Gutfeld makes millions per year as one of Fox News Media’s biggest stars. He gave them a hard pass.

The contestant who suggested that $500,000 should be the total prize was eliminated first. However, Fox added one more question at the end for an additional $1,000.

“I feel terrible. I feel like I just spent 90 days of my life for no reason at all,” the first eliminated contestant shared at the end of the episode. “For a thousand dollars, which in New York you could get a slice of pizza and maybe a Diet Coke.”

Gutfeld also cohosts cable’s most-watched program, The Five, which he has hosted since July 2011, and the late-night talk show, Gutfeld!. Both programs air on Fox News.