Greg Gutfeld to Host New Fox Game Show ‘What Did I Miss?’

Late-night television host Greg Gutfeld is set to host the new Fox Nation game show, Greg Gutfeld’s What Did I Miss?, which is set to air in May. Gutfeld also cohosts cable’s most-watched program, The Five, which he has hosted since July 2011, and the late-night talk show, Gutfeld!. Both programs air on Fox News.

The first episode of What Did I Miss? will drop on May 12, followed by episodes two and three on May 13 and 14. From January 20 through April 13 of this year, the first 90 days of the Trump administration, four contestants were put in complete isolation with no contact to the outside world. They had no phones, no internet, no television, and no social media.

When they return to society, the contestants are tasked with figuring out what actually happened during their seclusion. Gutfeld will present dozens of scenarios, and the contestants must separate real headlines from fake ones to try and win $50,000.

The game show takes place in front of a live studio audience and a panel, which includes regulars from the host’s late-night show Gutfeld!, including Kat Timpf and Jamie Lissow. In its four-year run, Gutfeld! recently brought in its most viewers ever with 3.3 million.

“For these four contestants to learn what really happened while they were living in isolation, they’ll have to get through me first. Lucky them,” Gutfeld said in a press release.

About the game show, FOX Nation President Lauren Petterson said, “Truth can be stranger than fiction, and who better to help isolated Americans catch up on the headlines they missed during an unprecedented news cycle than Greg Gutfeld. We are excited for FOX Nation subscribers to have exclusive access to America’s most-watched late-night host’s game show debut as he informs contestants about what really happened while they were completely off the grid and isolated from the outside world.”

What Did I Miss?, Fox Nation, May 12, 13, and 14