Fox News ‘Gutfeld!’ Fans Blast Network After Show Gets Pulled at Last Minute

Many Fox News viewers were furious on Tuesday night (February 11) after Greg Gutfeld‘s eponymous nightly show was bumped off the air for breaking news coverage.

Gutfeld!, which airs at 10 pm ET on weeknights, was pulled at the last minute on Tuesday night due to breaking news coverage of an American hostage release. Instead, Sean Hannity covered the news of American schoolteacher Marc Fogel returning to Washington and meeting with President Donald Trump following his release from a Russian prison.

Fogel was arrested in August 2021 by Russian authorities for trying to enter the country with 17 grams of medical marijuana. He was later sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Gutfeld announced that his show wouldn’t be airing less than an hour before it was supposed to come on air. Taking to X, he wrote, “Gutfeld! will not air tonight due to breaking news coverage. For the latest, stay tuned to @FoxNews.”

Gutfeld! will not air tonight due to breaking news coverage. For the latest, stay tuned to @FoxNews — Gutfeld! (@Gutfeldfox) February 12, 2025

A lot of viewers were frustrated with the news and took to social media to air their grievances, with one X user writing, “I know getting an American hostage back is FABULOUS NEWS but STOP with the repeat, repeat, repeat of Hannity. Put the DAMN GUTFELD SHOW ON ALREADY!!!”

Another felt similar frustration over Hannity taking over Gutfeld’s slot, stating, “Hey @seanhannity, Could you please shut up and let gutfeld show run? You ass! Every time. SMH. Fox is starting to really suck.”

“What the hell is Fox doing running an extra hour of Hannity? Nothing that can’t wait until tomorrow. I stay up and look forward to Gutfeld every night. It really pisses me off when the same news I listened to all day is again talked about,” said another. “Gregg, you should raise hell especially when your show was taped much earlier.”

“@FoxNews stop preempting Gutfeld! For extra time with your worst show. This is not breaking news and Hannity sucks,” added another.

“JFC why do they ALWAYS take @Gutfeldfox off the air when stuff is happening?? I don’t want another damn hour of Hannity. I want my nightly fix of Gutfeld,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Gutfeld should not be removed unless the world is ending. It’s the only reason I watch Fox this late.”

“I do not think this justifies 2 hours of Hannity @FoxNews I know it is good stuff, but @Gutfeldfox please,” said another.

“One hostage being released does not necessitate a full hour of “special coverage”. Fox News apparently doesn’t understand that Gutfeld is their most popular show and that people tune in at 10 o’clock to watch that, not repetitive “breaking news,”” added one commenter.

Another wrote, “Enough of this crap, Fox. Put Gutfeld show on another channel if you’re going to preempt him every damned night. We can get breaking news anywhere, and you repeat the same talking points or speculation for hour after hour.”

“Fox News, please stop pre-empting your best show, Gutfeld! with shows that can be shown an hour later anyway. Give us our funny, we already heard this news 4 hours ago,” said another.

Were you annoyed by Fox News bumping Gutfeld? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.