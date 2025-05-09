All-Star Drag Race, ‘Great Performances’ on Stage, ‘Grosse Pointe’ Cleanup, Dig in at ‘Nonnas’

RuPaul gathers 18 divas (the most to date) for the 10th all-star edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race. PBS’ Great Performances launches a new season of “Broadway’s Best” with a London production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal. After the big reveal, Grosse Pointe Garden Society depicts a chaotic coverup. Vince Vaughn stars in Netflix’s feel-good heart-warmer Nonna as a guy who opens a restaurant with four all-star “nonnas” (grandmothers) as chefs.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Season Premiere

The runway is getting crowded. For the 10th season of the all-star competition, a record 18 seasoned queens from past Drag Race seasons compete for a $200,000 grand prize. A new “Tournament of All Stars” format divides the divas into groups of six, who’ll face off in three episodes each, with the top three from each group advancing to the semi-finals. The contest opens with two episodes, joined by guest judges Ice Spice and actor Colman Domingo, with challenges including a heavy metal-inspired 1980s-style music video and performing improv in the whodunit “Murder on the Dance Floor.” No one doubts these queens can slay.

Great Performances

9/8c

The annual “Broadway’s Best” series returns with acclaimed stage productions from the Great White Way and beyond. First up is Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, filmed last fall in London’s West End. Caissie Levy (from Broadway’s Frozen) leads the cast as a wife and mother struggling with grief and bipolar disorder, not your typical subject matter for a musical. There’s little that’s normal about this deeply moving and ultimately uplifting show.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society

10/9c

Seeded with darkly farcical complications and one bad decision after another, the mystery-comedy approaches next week’s Season 1 finale with the Garden Club Four (as they would be known if tabloids ever caught wind of their antics) frantically trying to cover up the accidental calamity that claimed the life of a relative innocent (who deserves better than the undignified treatment the body gets here). It’s hard to muster much sympathy for these boobs and their messy lives, but the plot mechanics will keep those who’ve stayed with the show engrossed.

Nonnas

Movie Premiere

Hearts and stomachs will be full by the end of this perfectly timed (for Mother’s Day) heart-warmer about an average Joe (Vince Vaughn) who, in honor of his recently passed mother and grandmother, opens a very traditional Italian restaurant on Staten Island with four feisty “nonnas” (grandmothers) serving up their savory specialties in the kitchen. The nonnas are played by The Sopranos’ Lorraine Bracco, The Godfather‘s Talia Shire, character actor suprema Brenda Vaccaro and Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, not a slouch among them. The supporting cast includes Joe Manganiello as Joe’s best friend Bruno, Sopranos alum Drea de Matteo as Bruno’s wife, and Linda Cardellini as the girl Joe let get away.

Summer of 69

Movie Premiere

Comedian Jillian Bell co-writes and makes her directing debut in a sweetly raunchy coming-of-age comedy (think a modern and gender-swapped version of Summer of ’42). Sam Morelos stars as Abby, an inexperienced high-school senior whose crush on a boy named Max (Matt Cornett) inspires her to enlist a local stripper, Santa Monica (Saturday Night Live‘s Chloe Fineman), to show her the metaphorical ropes of carnal passion. What she learns from her “sexual fairy godmother” has more to do with self-acceptance than seduction.

