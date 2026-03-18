Joy Behar Has ‘The View’ Audience Roaring Over Trump Takedown

Joy Behar has not been holding back lately on The View, and Wednesday’s (March 18) show was no exception.

The longtime cohost was among the panelists discussing the latest updates on the war in Iran — that a top counterterrorism official, Joe Kent, publicly resigned from Donald Trump‘s administration and claimed there was no direct threat to the United States to warrant the initial strikes.

After reviewing footage of Trump’s reaction to the resignation, in which he called Kent a “nice guy” but said he was “weak” on terrorism, Behar said, “Well, you can’t turn on Trump in any way. He has a fit. He has a conniption, as we used to say when I was a kid. He will just turn on you. ‘I love you,’ ‘I love you,’ and, ‘Now, you’re an idiot.'”

Behar wasn’t done with that, either. She continued, “He doesn’t care if there’s a war or that people are suffering. I mean, he stopped AIDS relief for people in Africa. He’s just a shell of a human being.”

At that, the audience erupted in applause of agreement.

After Sunny Hostin then discussed the merits of the official in question, saying he’s “not qualified” and a “bigot” but that he was right about the fact that there was no “imminent threat,” Behar then chimed in again, saying, “The imminent threat to Trump was the Epstein files.”

“Correct,” Hostin enthusiastically agreed, as members of the audience shouted along.

After further discussion of the strikes, in which guest host Sara Eisen argued that blaming Israel for pressuring Trump into making the decision on strikes was trending on anti-Semitism, Behar spoke up once more, saying, “[Benjamin] Netanyahu can have his motivations for attacking Iran, and they’re very close. But Trump can have his motivations. They’re separate motivations. Both of them are trying to stay out of jail, I might point out.” Once again, the audience loudly clapped along for Behar’s point.

Perhaps the biggest applause came at the very end, though, when Whoopi Goldberg responded to Eisen’s suggested that the long-term effect of the Iran conflict could be a safer future, as Goldberg said, “And you know what the cost of that winning is? It’s our lives. It’s our sons’ lives.”

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC