Whoopi Goldberg Has a Personal Message for Donald Trump After ‘Dumb’ Comments

Amanda Bell
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Whoopi Goldberg
ABC

Whoopi Goldberg had a personal message to share on The View with Donald Trump in response to his comments calling California Governor Gavin Newsom “dumb” because he has admitted to having dyslexia.

“I think a president should not have learning disabilities, OK, and I know it’s highly controversial to say such a horrible thing. The president of the United States, Gavin Newsom, admitted that he has learning disabilities, dyslexia,” Trump said in the Oval Office. “Everything about him is dumb.”

“I like my presidents to not have hallucinations,” Joy Behar said first, after reviewing the clip of Trump’s comments. (She was referring to an earlier comment Trump made about a former president saying they “wished” they’d attacked Iran, despite representatives for all of the living presidents saying it wasn’t them.)

“I like my presidents not to be a butthole,” Goldberg then said.

“As a person with dyslexia, ‘dumb’ is not a good word to describe people who are trying to figure out something,” she added. “Our learning disabilities are not meant for you and to use as cannon fodder. We’re not dumb. We learn differently.”

Sunny Hostin then jumped in to point out that one of Trump’s former professors at the Wharton School of Business called him “the dumbest student he had ever had,” but Goldberg didn’t find that comforting or helpful.

“I understand that, but words like ‘stupid’ and ‘dumb’ have no place, because you know what they do. They stick to you. When somebody calls you ‘dumb’ or ‘stupid,’ it sticks to you for life. So, you should watch your mouth, sir,” Goldberg said.

Guest host Carly Fiorina agreed with Goldberg, saying, “We all should watch our mouths, because one of the things I worry about is, politics is so toxic. Social media is toxic. I mean, people are calling each other ‘stupid’ and ‘dumb’ on social media all the time, critiquing each other in the most cruel terms possible. And honestly, I think the only way that changes is if individuals, such as us at the table, and all of our wonderful audience here say, ‘You know what? I’m not going to treat people that way. I’m going to be respectful, a little humility about myself, a little empathy about others. I’m going to listen before I attack, and maybe I’ll learn.'”

Sara Haines then suggested that Trump’s words are unhelpful to teachers who deal with neurodivergent children and said it should be a “teaching moment to correct it everywhere else.”

Behar then said that Trump is fearful of Newsom because, “Newsom has everything that Trump does not have: a brain, good hair, charisma.”

Goldberg got the last word and dedicated it to Trump, saying, “I need you to change the way you describe it.”

The View, Weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC

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