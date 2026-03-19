Whoopi Goldberg Gets Very Candid About Her Sex Life at Age 70

What To Know Whoopi Goldberg shared on The View that she enjoys being single, occasionally bar-hopping and having casual flings.

Goldberg, who has been married three times, emphasized her preference for independence.

Her co-hosts, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin, also discussed the perks of personal freedom in their relationships.

Whoopi Goldberg is enjoying the perks of being single after three divorces, revealing she occasionally bar-hops and does “hit and runs” when needed.

The topic came up on Wednesday’s (March 18) episode of The View when the panel was discussing a recent Cosmopolitan magazine article, in which a woman in a happy long-term relationship said she sometimes misses “the days of casual flings and bar-hopping.”

Joy Behar asked Goldberg if she could relate, per E! Online, to which the 70-year-old comedian responded, “I am single. Yeah, I bar hop, I go hang. And I do hit and runs when I need it.”

“I am not married to anybody,” she added. “I don’t have responsibility.”

The Sister Act star was previously married to drug counselor Alvin Martin from 1973 to 1979; to cinematographer David Claessen from 1986 to 1988; and to union organizer Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994 to 1995. She has also been in long-term relationships with actor Frank Langella and playwright David Schein, as well as dated actors Ted Danson and Timothy Dalton.

She previously told the New York Times in 2016 that she is “much happier on [her] own” and isn’t interested in walking the aisle for a fourth time. “I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I’m not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone. I don’t want somebody in my house.”

Goldberg then turned the question on her fellow View co-hosts, asking whether they missed the single life. Sara Haines said she did, though not necessarily for the bar-hopping and casual hook-ups.

“I do, not the effort of a fling or a bar-hop, but a binge where I can sit and eat an ice cream and no one’s watching,” Haines shared. “I can watch whatever I damn want [or not tell] one single person where I’m going in my day.”

She added, “It’s more to [do] the responsibilities [than] the singlehood because singlehood sounds exhausting if you’re looking for someone… but the single life was so lovely. I love being the center of my own world.”

Haines has been married to attorney Max Shifrin since 2014, and the couple shares three children.

Sunny Hostin agreed, saying she loves it when her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, is away on a trip. “I am walking around my home in a caftan,” she quipped. “With jazz playing, and I’m drinking my Belle Glos wine… Man, it’s a good life.”