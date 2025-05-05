American Dad is coming back for its 20th season, and it is moving to a new network. The animated sitcom has aired on TBS since Season 12. However, it is now joining its fellow animation domination shows, along with The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy, and moving to Fox.

American Dad! follows a conservative CIA agent and his eccentric family in suburban America, including an alien and a talking goldfish with the brain of a German athlete. The series is cocreated by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Matt Weitzman.

Here’s everything we know about Season 20, from a premiere date to the cast and more.

For how many seasons has American Dad been renewed?

American Dad! has been renewed for four more seasons. This will take the show through Season 23 and the 2028-2029 season.

When will American Dad Season 20 premiere?

A premiere date has not yet been set, but it will probably air sometime in fall 2025, as it has in past seasons.

Is there an American Dad Season 20 trailer?

Not yet.

Who is in the cast of American Dad?

The cast of American Dad! includes Seth MacFarlane (Stan Smith, Roger, and Greg Corbin), Wendy Schaal (Francine Smith), Scott Grimes (Steve Smith), Rachael MacFarlane (Hayley Smith), Dee Bradley Baker (Klaus Heisler, Rogu), and Jeff Fischer (Jeff Fischer).

When and where can you watch American Dad!?

Although Season 19 ended, American Dad fans can watch reruns on TBS and past seasons on Hulu and On Demand. The next four seasons will air on Fox instead of TBS. American Dad! previously aired on the network before getting canceled. TBS then picked it up in 2014 and aired new seasons. This is the second MacFarlane series to return to Fox after Family Guy did it two decades ago. It was canceled in 2000 after Season 2, but Fox revived it in 2005. It has been on the network ever since.

American Dad!, Season 20, TBA Fox