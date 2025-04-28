The Price Is Right is known for giving away cars, especially in games that have fans win them often. However, one popular game was recently changed, and the contestant won cash instead of a car.

On Friday, April 25, the contestant in question played Spelling Bee. This usually involves the game show players choosing numbered cards from the gameboard. Each card has a letter on the back of it, either “C,” “A,” or “R,” to spell out “car.” On some, there is the whole word on the back, which is an automatic winner. The contestant needs to spell out “Car” fully in order to win.

The contestant begins with two cards and can earn more by correctly pricing items. If they can guess the price of the item within $10, they win a card.

Brent, an engineer, was told right away about the change. Host Drew Carey said, “So, we’re playing a game called Spelling Bee. Usually, we play this game for a car, but today we’re playing it for $25,000.”

“So, instead of spelling ‘car,’ you have to spell supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” Carey joked. “No, ‘Win’ you have to spell.” The host then broke down how many of each letter was on the board.

Brent started out by picking 14 and 19. The items he had to guess the prices for were an adjustable water-resistant outdoor seat, a steel bike lock, and an adjustable sleep mask. Brent guessed $50 on the seat, and he was exact, so he got another card. This meant that he could pick three cards right away and didn’t have to guess the other prices because he got it spot on.

The contestant picked 4, 23, and 27. Carey offered him $5,000 to walk away before the envelopes were revealed. Brent said that he was “going for it” because he “came to play.”

The first two cards were “I’s.” Carey asked him again if he wanted to take $3,000 home, but Brent kept going.

“One of them says ‘win’,” the contestant said. At that moment, Carey picked up the card, turned it around, and revealed a “Win” on the back of it.

“You got it! 25 grand!” Carey said.

Brent threw his hands up and cheered loudly. His other two letters were an “N,” and an “I,” so he couldn’t have won.

“Unbelievable!” Brent said.

“Wow, Brent won $25,000 from Spelling Bee, even though they usually play it for a car! Nice change of pace!” a YouTuber user said.

“So Spelling Bee is a cash game now not a car game?” asked another.

The reason why it was played for cash was because it was an “All Cash Friday” episode. Spelling Bee will most likely go back to giving away cars the next time it is used.

Brent also took home a home pilates package during his win on Bidder’s Row. He also won the Showcase Showdown after spinning 75, so he went on to the Showcase.

His showcase was a trip to Oregon, a tour of Italy, and a 2025 Bayliner Element M15. Brent bid $40,000. The actual retail price was $46,287, giving him a difference of $6,287. Since Brent’s opponent went over, he won the Showcase and all of the prizes. He was the biggest winner of the night and went home with a total of $92,185 in cash and prizes.