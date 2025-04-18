Rob Lowe Gets Mistaken for John Stamos by Tour Bus Driver – See His Reaction

Rob Lowe playfully called out a Hollywood Beverly Hills Tours bus driver on Tuesday (April 15) after he was wrongly identified as Full House star John Stamos.

The West Wing alum shared a funny clip of the moment on Instagram, where a tour guide is seen telling his customers, “This is John Stamos.” A confused and offended-looking Lowe then turns to the camera and mouths, “What the f***?”

Lowe makes his way over to the bus to ask the passengers, “Okay guys, am I John Stamos?” When the patrons yell, “No!” he asks, “Who am I?”

“Rob Lowe!” many of them shout between laughter.

The Parks and Recreation star then turns to the driver, shouting, “Dude, you gotta get better at your job!”

Despite the mix-up, the driver didn’t let the awkward moment throw him off, retorting, “It’s about having fun, you know? I don’t expect to run into people so…”

Lowe laughed off the exchange before telling the patrons, “Don’t listen to him.”

“Thank you for your cool energy, man,” the driver told The Floor host.

When sharing the clip on Instagram, Lowe tagged his son, Johnny, writing, “Am I being Punk’d?”

Johnny, who starred alongside his dad in Netflix’s Unstable and often pokes fun at Lowe on social media, replied, “The people have spoken.”

Other stars also chimed in, including Sex and the City actress Kristin Davis, who wrote, “Oh my god,” and Nashville alum Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who commented, “I love you John Stamos! 😂”

New Girl comedian Lamorne Morris also replied, writing, “Love John Stamos!”

Fans also commented, with one user saying, “It’s the hair, man! You run around town sporting Billy Hair–for St. Elmo’s–and look what happens.”

“I would have jumped off that bus and gotten a selfie with him,” said another.

“Rob Lowe has always been a good sport and all around good guy,” another added.

Another wrote, “Close enough lol both are devilishly kind handsome.”

Stamos himself has yet to comment on the matter.