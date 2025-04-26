Aftermath of ‘Last of Us’ Tragedy, ‘Wolf Hall’ and ‘Dark Winds’ Finales, CNN Travelogues

HBO

The Last of Us

9/8c

SUNDAY: Death is a constant in this riveting thriller, but even so, last week’s savage murder of alpha hero Joel (Pedro Pascal) at the hands of the vengeful Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) — while Ellie (Bella Ramsey) watched in horror — was a gut-wrenching tragedy whose aftermath will dominate the rest of the gripping second season. While all of Jackson is in mourning, all eyes are on Ellie’s physical and psychological recovery. She’s hellbent on revenge, but it’s up to the town to decide on its next move.

Playground Television

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light

Series Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: Happy endings are pretty much unheard of in the court of Henry VIII (Damian Lewis), and so it is as this enthralling adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s historical novels ends with master manipulator Thomas Cromwell (the sorrowful Mark Rylance) now seeing life from inside the Tower of London, where he’s had so many of his enemies imprisoned. With his days numbered, it’s a bitterly ironic twist for the monarch’s chief counselor, who loses favor, is branded a traitor and awaits the executioner’s axe while the king takes yet another new bride, the equally ill-fated Catherine Howard (Summer Richards). “History is against her,” Crowell observes, to which his nemesis Stephen Gardiner (Alex Jennings) replies, “I fear it’s against us all.” True words.

Michael Moriatis / AMC

Dark Winds

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: Intense action drives the Season 3 finale of the terrific mystery drama based on Tony Hillerman’s 1970s-set Navajo mysteries. Lt. Joe Leaphorn (the great Zahn McClarnon) and his deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) chase their suspect onto a train for a suspenseful showdown, while down on the border, their former colleague Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten) has learned there may be no one she can trust in her investigation into corruption and collusion in a drug-running and human-trafficking operation. When the smoke clears, Joe still has to face a reckoning with FBI Agent Washington (Jenna Elfman) and his estranged wife, Emma (Deanna Allison).

CNN

Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: She went Searching for Mexico in 2023, and now the Desperate Housewives star explores more of her ancestral roots in Spain in her latest culinary travelogue. Her first stop: one of my own personal favorites, Barcelona and the Catalonia region, where Catalan prawns and other delectable regional specialties await. (The architecture’s not so bad, either.) Followed by the series premiere of My Happy Place (10/9c), where celebrities invite us to travel to places that have become their own personal sanctuary. The journey begins with The Traitors host and Tony winner Alan Cumming, who grew up in Scotland and returns to the scenic Highlands to renew a sense of belonging and connection.

BBC Studios / Disney / Bad Wolf

Doctor Who

SATURDAY: Those with long Doctor Who memories will get a shiver of déjà vu when the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) lands on a sinister planet that’s eerily familiar. With a reluctant Belinda (Varada Sethu) in tow as they leap hundreds of thousands of years into the future, they join a military unit (including Slow Horses‘ Christopher Chung) exploring a mining colony that’s been almost completely wiped out. The sole survivor has an ominous message: Don’t get behind her, or else.

Jake Giles Netter / HBO

The Righteous Gemstones

10/9c

SUNDAY: In the frenzied last episode before the irreverent comedy’s series finale, Gemstone patriarch Eli (John Goodman) is inconsolable after his breakup with Lori (Megan Mullally), but he should be watching his back. Elsewhere, Baby Billy (Walton Goggins) goes even more over-the-top than usual in a Teenjus production number, and Judy (Edi Patterson) sees husband BJ’s (Tim Baltz) bizarre service animal as a personal threat. We’ll miss these lost souls.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: