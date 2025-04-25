THE FLOOR: Rob Lowe (C) with contestants in the “Conquer the Floor” episode of THE FLOOR airing Wednesday, Apr. 23 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT on FOX. CR/ Lorraine O’Sullivan / FOX. ©2025 FOX Media LLC.

The Floor just aired its Season 3 finale on Wednesday, April 23. Steven Havens won in a shocking turn of events after he took down the 19-time Jeopardy! champion and dozens of other people. With Season 3 done, fans are wondering if the game show is coming back for Season 4? Here is everything we know.

Has The Floor been renewed for Season 4?

There has not been an official renewal by Fox of the game show yet. However, according to Variety, Season 4 is already in development. Host Rob Lowe told the outlet that it will unveil its Season 4 plans Fox’s upfront presentation to advertisers in New York on May 12. Castinfg for Season 4 is also open on the game show’s website. So, a Season 4 sounds promising.

Who will host The Floor Season 4?

Rob Lowe is expected to return as host of The Floor. He has hosted the first three seasons and told Variety that “the future is bright and long.”

Where can you watch The Floor?

The Floor typically airs on Wednesdays on Fox, but since the season is over, fans can watch the game show on Hulu.

When can fans expect Season 4 to air?

So far, The Floor has aired twice a year — once in the early winter months and once in the fall. So, Season 4 is most likely to air in September or October.

What is The Floor about?

The Floor is a game show based on the Dutch version with the same name. Standing on different LED squares on a floor, contestant duel one another in expert categories until only one person takes over the whole floor. The winner takes home $250,000. Throughout the show, whoever has the most squares at the end of the episode takes home $20,000. The number of contestants vary from season to season.