The Floor is coming to an end tonight, with only nine contestant left. Fans of the Fox show discovered one of the finalists has a shocking job and physique.

Contestant Mark Talukdar, who has the category Fortune 500, is a bodybuilder. “Mark is a successful entrepreneur/bodybuilder?” a Reddit user wrote. “Really loved the confidence of this guy and found he has a youtube channel.”

The Reddit user then linked to Talukdar’s YouTube page, where he shared empowering weight loss stories of people he has worked with. “Dedicated to holistic entrepreneurship, we delve into the transformative journey of building successful businesses while prioritizing health and relationships. Here, you’ll find insightful interviews with accomplished CEOs, coaches, and business owners who share their secrets to achieving success without compromising their well-being,” the description reads.

“In addition to inspiring stories, we tackle specific mindset issues that often trouble entrepreneurs, such as fear of failure, imposter syndrome, perfectionism, and burnout. Our guests open up about their unique challenges and reveal how they overcame these obstacles.”

“From tips on work-life balance and self-care, to tactical entrepreneurship advice that fosters growth and sustainability. Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or a seasoned business owner, our content aims to inspire and empower you to create a fulfilling and prosperous entrepreneurial journey,” it ended.

He has also showed off photos on Instagram of him being a bodybuilder and before and after photos from when he was not as built. A video of Talukdar from three years ago showed him at a heavier weight than he is now, so his weight loss journey is pretty recent.

“Wow! What a transformation!” one Reddit user said.

However, it appears that Talukdar’s last bodybuilding competition was in 2024. He seems to focus on his podcast, Peak Performance Perspectives, and of course, the game show.

According to his LinkedIn page, he has a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, with minors in Mathematics and Information Systems. He then obtained his master’s degree in Information Systems and Technology from South University.

Talukdar shared on The Floor that his job is an entrepreneur, but fans didn’t know that it was for fitness.

Talukdar has two spots on the floor in the category Fortune 500, which is his original category. His opponents seem to want to stay away from that category, but someone is going to have to face him sooner or later because the season finale is April 23, and only one person can win $250,000.