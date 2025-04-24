‘The Floor’ Fans Call Finale Tie-Breaker ‘Unfair’ After Shock Result

The Floor crowned its third winner on Wednesday night, and with it came an uproar. The final category directly related to the contestant’s job, and he wound up winning.

Steven Havens only had three pieces of the floor and hid in the corner for most of the game. However, when it came down to the final three, he couldn’t hide anymore. After 19-time Jeopardy! champion, David Madden, took down another Jeopardy! champion and many others, he dominated with the most pieces of the floor. Mark Talukdar was also a fan-favorite to win with his category of Fortune 500, but he cracked under the pressure and lost his duel.

But, then it came time to pick who Madden wanted to take into the finals. Andrew Edwards had Endangered Animals and Havens had Boy Bands. David was left with Cosplay. These were all inherited categories, so they didn’t have much time to study. After Edwards defeated Madden in Endangered Animals, it was Edwards versus Havens.

The men had to face off in a best-out-of-three duel. They had Cosplay and Boy Bands left. If it came down to a tie, which it did, they had to face off in another category that wasn’t on the board.

Host Rob Lowe told them that it was a category that had never been played on The Floor before — “International Foods.” Lowe informed the audience that the game show contestants were told about this ahead of time, so they could study the category if they wanted to. Havens guessed every food in the category expect for one. He won the duel with 24 seconds left on the clock and won the whole game and $250,000.

However, Havens said during his first duel that he is a chef. Some fans thought this was unfair to Edwards, as Havens might know more foods than him. But, they both had the same amount of time to study the category.

“Isn’t it BS to have the final ‘random’ duel be International Foods when one of them is a chef?” a Reddit user asked.

“I do not care if ‘never played’ or ‘unfortunate’ or act of God – BOGUS BS,” another wrote.

“It felt like a letdown after all of the drama in the show. I really wish it had been a more evenly matched battle, but I’m also glad the ending was not predictable. It was certainly shocking when all my favs went out one after the other,” added a third.

One Reddit user offered a suggestion for future seasons. “In the future, what they should do is prepare 3 tiebreaker categories. Then if a tiebreaker is necessary, the two players vote on what they’d like the category to be. If they both vote for the same category, that’s the category that gets played. If they each vote for a different category, both of those categories are thrown out and the category neither player selected is the one they have to play,” they wrote.

See more reactions from X users.

