Why Aren’t ‘9-1-1,’ ‘Doctor Odyssey’ & ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ New Tonight?

If you’re one of those TV fans who ritualize watching your Thursday night dramas on ABC, well, we have some bad news for you this week: The network won’t be airing its usual slate this time around.

That’s right; no new episodes (and not even reruns) of 9-1-1, Doctor Odyssey, and Grey’s Anatomy will air this Thursday (April 24) evening due to the 2025 NFL Draft, which airs on the network beginning at 8/7c.

The good news is, you won’t have to wait too long for these event dramas to return. Each of the three series will return next week on Thursday, May 1, with all-new episodes.

9-1-1‘s next episode, “The Last Alarm,” will pick up after the jaw-dropping events of last week’s, which brought about the unexpected and shocking death of Bobby Nash (Peter Krause). Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) will be dealing with her grief after the loss of her husband when the show returns with a funeral episode, and she’s not the only one who’ll be suffering, according to the teaser. In the look-ahead preview, we see that Chimney (Kenneth Choi) is in the anger stage over the fact that Bobby died to save him.

Meanwhile, Doctor Odyssey‘s next high seas adventure is on “Double-Booked,” a week with two (very different) themes in play: trad wives and sex-positive groups. Looks like we’re going to be dealing with a food fight and an outbreak of some kind.

Then, Grey’s Anatomy‘s next episode is titled “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” and will feature Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) performing risky brain surgery on a 9-year-old as potential new power couple Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) and Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) disagree over how to handle a trauma patient’s family, and Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Link (Chris Carmack) grapple with planning their wedding.

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC

Doctor Odyssey, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC