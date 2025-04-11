Fox Unveils New Gordon Ramsay Show – How it Will be Different

Gordon Ramsay is set to helm another cooking-based show on Fox, and this time, the renowned chef will be going undercover to expose and then rescue some of America’s “filthiest restaurants.”

The new show, titled Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, will see the foul-mouthed chef venturing into struggling restaurants under the cover of the night. According to the official description, Ramsay will have a secret source on the inside who will help him gather raw, unfiltered evidence and provide a 360-degree view of the major issues facing each restaurant.

“This insider will not only remain a secret to the staff, but will also help Ramsay infiltrate the restaurant after-hours for a dramatic nighttime black light kitchen investigation that reveals more filth and grossness than ever before,” the synopsis continues. “By the time Ramsay reveals his identity, it will be too late for staff to cover up their culinary crimes.”

Ramsay has hosted the reality cooking competition show Hell’s Kitchen on Fox since 2005, as well as several other formats, including Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, The F Word, Next Level Chef, and, most recently, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.

However, Secret Service is described as the chef’s “toughest assignment yet” as he takes “drastic measures to transform not only the restaurant but also the staff, because Gordon knows he can upgrade the menu and renovate the restaurant, but the most important change has to come from the people.”

The question is whether the restaurant and staff are willing to accept Gordon’s mission or are too far gone to be saved?

“Over the years, I’ve embarked on many daring adventures alongside my partners at Fox,” Gordon Ramsay said in a statement. “And Secret Service is the most intrepid of them all! With undercover help and cutting-edge technology, I get to go full on ‘MI6’ with these restaurants… and they’ll never see it coming.””

Gordon is among the most prolific creative forces in television history, and along the way, has amassed an unbelievable fanbase, reaching nearly six billion total viewers and counting,” added Michael Thorn, President, Fox Television Network. “With limitless talent, Gordon infuses each of his series with its own remarkable, distinctive personality and unrivalled stakes, a reputation he certainly upholds with this terrific new concept that will once again keep his fans endlessly engaged.”

Studio Ramsay Global and Fox Alternative Entertainment produce, with Ramsay and showrunner Bill Langworthy serving as executive producers.

Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, Premieres, Wednesday, May 21, 9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT, Fox