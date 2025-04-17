‘The Floor’ Fans React to Brian O’Halloran’s Loss After Breaking Record

It was the end of an era on the latest episode of The Floor. Brian O’Halloran, who had broke the record for the most duels on the show, with nine, had a devastating loss, on Wednesday, April 16.

On the first duel of the night, the randomizer landed on Zaph, whose category was Eras. He could choose between “Marvel,” which had three spots on the floor, or “Fairytales and Fables,” which was O’Halloran’s category, and was 18 spaces on the floor. Zaph decided to go big or go home and verse O’Halloran.

When they walked up for O’Halloran’s tenth duel on The Floor, host Rob Lowe said, “Do you think this is the time that you finally go home?”

“If I were to go home, I know what I’ve accomplished here, and it will be legendary,” the actor said.

“That it will. 100 percent,” Lowe said.

Zaph and Brian O’Halloran had to fill in the blank on the title of the fairytale or fable. Zaph had 28 seconds left when O’Halloran ran out of time. Zaph inherited his opponent’s 18 pieces plus his one, to make 19. O’Halloran left with $110,000, and a new record for others to break.

“You’ve taken out, arguably, our greatest played in Floor history,” Lowe said.

“I’ve always called myself a fountain of useless knowledge and my fountain may have run out of water,” the Clerks star told everyone.

“I’m walking out of here with $110,000, and made history. There is nothing to be upset about,” Brian O’Halloran said in a confessional.

Social media users reacted to the game show contestant’s loss, and many of them were mixed reactions. “I am SO SHOCKED Brian has been eliminated #TheFloor,” an X user wrote.

“@RealityClubFOX I am so sad to see the floor almost over, so sad to see Brian go home!” tweeted another.

“Brian O’Halloran aka ‘Dante Hicks’ from Clerks has Finally Been Eliminated. What An Amazing and Entertaining Run Brian Had #TheFloor,” said one fan.

“Zaph’s done it! He defeated Brian! #TheFloor,” tweeted a happy fan who added a gif of Owen Wilson popping champagne.

“About time they got Brian out! I am so happy #TheFloor,” said one X user.

The Season 3 finale of The Floor airs on Wednesday, April 23, at 9/8pm c. Now that Brian O’Halloran is gone, who will take home the $250,000 grand prize?