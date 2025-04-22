Hilary Farr recently shocked fans when she debuted her natural gray hair on Instagram, and a subsequent video sparked more discussions about her new look. The HGTV star posted a video of herself packing up some items in her kitchen ahead of a renovation, but her gray hair was what most of her followers were commenting about.

One fan asked, “What made you go gray for your hair? I’m considering it, so tired of the expense. I’m married my husband doesn’t care, I’m just a little verklempt!” In response, Farr offered up her advice, explaining, “Grow it out and if you hate it- go back to coloring your hair.”

Farr, who previously starred on 19 seasons of Love It or List It before leaving the show in 2023, is currently renovating her kitchen, which is what prompted her to post the packing tips video. The renovation/real estate show just kicked off its 20th season — and the first without Farr — on Monday, April 21. Her longtime cohost, David Visentin, was joined by Page Turner instead.

“Hilary and I will be friends forever. I love her,” Visentin told TV Insider. “You can’t work with somebody for that long and not appreciate them as a human being and have love for them. I appreciate everything she gave to this show since 2008. I mean, it got to be where it is because of her.”

In a previous interview with Vulture, Farr confirmed that she “always loved working” with Visentin, but said the show was “taking up too much” of her life. “The actual work was great, but as you say, behind the scenes, the design, the difficulty, the supply-line issues, the delays … everybody was stressed, and it just felt different,” she explained.

It’s certainly not the end of her career as a designer, though. “I don’t think it’s a retirement at all,” Farr confirmed. “It’s simply an exodus from Love It or List It, which is a beast of a show to film. There are so many moving parts. It’s so consuming on all levels, and exhausting. I still want to do Tough Love, though, and I have all sorts of irons in the fire on other projects. I just need to do them on my terms.”