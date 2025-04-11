Hilary Farr, is that you?! The HGTV star has gone fully gray and is embracing her natural hair. In a new video posted to Instagram on Thursday, April 10, Farr showed off her gray hair while showing off the kitchen in her Toronto home.

In the clip, Farr revealed that the kitchen was 21 years old and still functioning, but pointed out all of the improvements that needed to be made after years of “wear and tear.” She then revealed her dilemma to fans: “Do I renovate it to love it, or do I renovate it to list it?”

Of course, she was making a reference to Love It or List It, the HGTV series she cohosted for 15 years with David Visentin before exiting in December 2023. The show featured Farr redesigning parts of a homeowner’s space with the hopes that they’ll stay, while Visentin tried to lure them to list the property and move into one of his chosen real estate listings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Farr (@hilary_farr)

It was Farr’s look that really caught the eye of her followers, though. She’s been slowly going gray over the last several months, but this video was the first full glimpse we’ve gotten of her full natural look. “Is that grey hair I see? I LOVE it!!” one person commented. Another wrote, “Love it!! Go Hilary!! And btw you look fantastic!!!” Someone else added, “Adore your hair! We are some of your biggest fans.”

Love It Or List It returns later this month with Page Turner replacing Farr and hosting the show alongside Visentin. Farr announced that she would be leaving the show in December 2023. “I’ve given it so many years of my life,” she told People at the time. “It’s got me through hard times. It’s got the audiences through hard times. It has evolved into a mainstay of people’s lives and it’s been incredibly gratifying. But now it’s time for me to move on and meet new challenges.”

She actually made the decision while filming Season 19, which aired in 2022 and 2023, and said she told everyone she was “done.” However, when she was asked to return, she took a moment to “rethink” the decision before ultimately making the call. “With all the love in the world, the answer was no. It’s just time,” she explained.

Still, Farr appears to look back fondly on her time with the show. She recently posted an Instagram slideshow of videos and photos from Love It or List It with the caption, “Thanks for the memories!”

Love It Or List It, Season 20 Premiere, Monday, April 21, 10/9c, HGTV