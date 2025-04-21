‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React as Third Person Wins Car in Same Week

Third time’s the charm! Three contestants won Ford Broncos on Wheel of Fortune in the same week. The game show contestant solved the puzzle quickly and won the car on the latest episode.

Sheila Sabo, from Prescott, Arizona, played against Diana Cabot, from Miramar, Florida, and Mohamed El-Shiekh, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday, April 18.

Cabot, a huge Wonder Woman fan, solved the first two toss-ups, putting $2,000 in her bank. Sabo, a big gamer, solved the first puzzle— “Being on Hold for Hours”— after almost all of the letters were called. She tried to solve the second puzzle, but guessed one word wrong. El-Shiekh, a man who always feels lucky when it comes to parking spaces, upgrades on flights, and free tickets to see late-night shows, solved it, putting him in the lead with $3,350.

Sabo solved the Prize Puzzle with only one letter left as the last word stumped the contestants. It was “Historic Pubs and Inns” and she won a trip to Ireland. This gave her $19,148, and a big lead.

Cabot solved one of the Triple Toss-ups. Sabo solved the other, and time ran out to guess the third one after incorrect guesses. Sabo solved the final puzzle — “The Golden Rule” — when there was only one letter left and many incorrect guesses from all three contestants.

El-Shiekh left with $3,350. Cabot went home with $5,000. Sabo was the night’s big winner with $29,648. She advanced to the Bonus Round and chose “What are you doing?” for the category.

Sabo brought her husband, Fran, with her to the Bonus Round to help cheer her on.

After Wheel of Fortune gave her “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Sabo chose “M,P,C, and A.” Her puzzle then looked like “ACT_ _AT_N_ M_ P_ _ NE.” Before the time reached two seconds, Sabo said, “Activating My Phone,” which was correct.

Host Ryan Seacrest showed her that she won the car, and she gave him a small hug. “And another Ford to give away!” he said.

The car was worth $43,760, so Sabo’s grand total for the night was $73,408. Fans reacted to her winning the car, as two other people had also driven home in new wheels that week.

“3 car winners this week! what a fun theme,” a YouTube user said.

“Wow Sheila. Way to go. Another car win!!” wrote another.

“3 car winners this week. First time this season. They had that and 2 in a row too,” said one fan.

“Another car win! That’s awesome,” commented a Wheel watcher.

“3rd time this week they gave away a Ford Bronco! Incredible!” wrote one last fan.