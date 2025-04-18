‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Wins Car After Ryan Seacrest’s NSFW Joke

Ryan Seacrest might have made a NSFW joke to a Wheel of Fortune contestant, but she didn’t seem to care once she won a Ford Bronco during the Bonus Round.

Christina Rinaldi, from Santa Barabara, California, played against Vernesha Montgomery, from Clinton, Maryland, and Justin Orr, from Bentonville, Arkansas. Rinaldi told Ryan Seacrest that she recently exchanged vows for a second time with her husband in Rome at the Trevi Fountain at sunrise.

Montgomery, a family medicine physician and Zumba instructor, won the first toss-up. Orr, a sports fan, won the second, and they both earned $1,000. Rinaldi solved the first puzzle, “Personal Grooming in Public,” and earned $1,800.

Montgomery took the lead when she solved the Mystery Round puzzle, with $2,650. However, she lost her lead when she landed on Bankrupt in the next puzzle. Rinaldi solved “Foundue Fountain,” and won a trip to Switzerland. This put her in the lead with $14,099.

Orr solved two of the three Triple Toss-ups and Rinaldi solved one. Montgomery solved the final puzzle, “Should I take another selfie?,” giving her $3,650 as her final total. Orr left with $6,000. Rinaldi was the night’s big winner with $16,099 in cash and prizes.

During the Bonus Round, Rinaldi brought her husband, Frank, with her. “That is my smoking hot. Five out of five husband, Frank,” she told Ryan Seacrest, which prompted the host to make a “get a room”-style joke.

“I think we should all leave the building right now for these two,” Seacrest joked. “Good to have you, smoking hot, Frank.”

After Wheel of Fortune gave Rinaldi “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” the game show contestant chose “C,P,M, and A.” Her puzzle then looked like “_ _ _C_ PEAC_.”

Rinaldi said “Juicy Peach” before the timer could count down one second, but she still seemed uncertain about her guess. She shouldn’t have worried. “You knew it!” Seacrest said. When he flipped the envelope around to show her she won the Ford, Rinaldi hugged him and screamed in his ear.

Frank then ran over, picked her up, and spun her around. She ended the night with $59,859. “A very happy couple I would say,” Seacrest said as the show ended.