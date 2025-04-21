‘WrestleMania’ 41 Brings Shocks, Surprises & John Cena’s History-Making Title Win

WWE took over Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41 with two nights of history-making matches and moments worthy of its biggest show of the year. More than 124,000 fans packed Allegiant Stadium in Sin City over April 19 and April 20 with viewers watching on Peacock.

The electric crowd Easter Sunday witnessed the last in-ring appearance of John Cena at the Super Bowl of pro wrestling. He challenged Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship. It was very much a Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes scenario where Cena was gunning for a 17th world title win. A record-breaking stat held by “Nature Boy” Ric Flair. Cena made his final walk as an active competitor at WrestleMania in black. The subdued entrance from Cena in black went with the heel (villainous) turn he took.

Rhodes came out flanked by BMX bike riders wearing an Iron Man-like “American Nightmare” mask. WWE’s valiant quarterback took a minute to greet his family ringside including three-year-old daughter Liberty and wife Brandi. The big fight started slow with the Peacemaker star controlling the methodical pace. Rhodes was on the defensive most of the match as Cena played his greatest hits.

The challenger applied the STFU submission on the champion. Rhodes fought him off but took out the referee Chad Patton in the process. The champ had Cena down with the official out. Rhodes checked on the ref while Cena exposed the steel turnbuckle. Cena sent Rhodes into it and performed another AA. Still not enough to hold down Rhodes. Travis Scott came out to help Cena and pulled the official out of the ring. Rhodes took out Scott with a Cross Rhodes. Cena attempted to use the title as a weapon before it was intercepted by Rhodes. He gave a low blow to Rhodes and retrieved the belt to hit him over the head with it. Cena got the 1,2,3. The billed GOAT took home his record-breaking 17th reign at the top. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who was part of the story going into the show, was nowhere to be found.

For Night 1, it was a star-studded triple threat match between CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins that headlined. The underlying story being Reigns’ “Wiseman” Paul Heyman was the cornerman for his good friend Punk to pay off a favor owed from Survivor Series. It was Reigns’ 10th Mania main event and Punk’s first. The latter had the rock band LIving Colour play his entrance theme “Cult of Personality” to the ring. The three brawled around the stadium including the crowd. Rollins countered Reigns’ Spear into a Pedigree and used a Curb Stomp for a very close two-count. Punk also got a near fall on the “Tribal Chief” with a GTS finisher. Rollins tried to convince Reigns to help him take out Punk.

Reigns acted like he would help him only to sucker punch him and then proceed to put both through tables. Rollins somehow kicked out of the Reigns’s Spear. Later on, he locked in a Sharpshooter on Punk until Reigns worked to choke him out. It was signature move after signature move in a match of the year quality display. Heyman passed the chair to Punk and then went into the ring like he was only going to help him. That was until he delivered the low blow to Punk. Heyman encouraged him to then go after Rollins next. When he did, Heyman low blowed Reigns as well. Heyman aligned with Rollins. Pure cinema. If anyone in pro wrestling deserves an Emmy, it’s Heyman.

Of course, there were a ton more shocks, surprises and show-stealers to digest over the two-day spectacular. Let’s break it all down:

‘WrestleMania’ Saturday

UFC president and CEO Dana White narrated a video package to set the stage for what was to come. The first WrestleMania to hit Sin City in more than 30 years officially kicked off with a rousing addition of “God Bless America” by noted fan Jelly Roll. Newly minted WWE Hall of Famer Paul “Triple H” Levesque welcomed everyone to the grand spectacle. Magician Criss Angel and NFL George Kittle, Vanessa Hudgens, Michael Che, O’Shea Jackson, Lil Yachty Stephen Amell, MMA star Israel Adesanya, Lilly Singh were among the celebs ringside.

Jey Uso Fulfills Prophecy

Jey Uso won the Royal Rumble to earn the WWE World Championship opportunity against Gunther. DJ and producer Salvatore Ganacci and the Las Vegas Raiderettes were part of the king of Yeet’s entrance. Even producer Rick Rubin was seeing Yeeting ringside. The pace was slow at first with Gunther looking to impose his physical style. Uso took all the dominant champion had to offer and fought through it. A splash got the challenger a close two-count. Gunther took his title late in the match and made it seem he was leaving with it. With the ref not seeing, he nailed Uso with the belt. The “Main Event” kicked out before three. Gunther was frustrated trying to take out his opponent once and for all. Uso was undeterred as he laid down an offensive barrage including a series of more splashes. He followed up with a sleeper that made Gunther tap out. Jimmy came out to celebrate with his twin bro a year after the two squared off at the same event.

War Raided

The War Raiders’ Ivar and Erik defended the Tag Team Championship against The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The champs used their impressive mix of power and agility early on against the challengers. Erik’s surgically repaired neck was a focal point for The New Day. Kingston held down the leg of Ivar from the outside without the ref seeing while Woods got the pin. This will be the duo’s 12th time with the gold.

Noami Jaded

It was a battle of good friends turned bitter enemies with Naomi and Jade Cargill facing off. Famed weather icon Jim Cantore shot a video that was part of Cargill’s entrance. The famed meteorologist’s forecast: A storm is coming. That proved true as the two ladies battled it out. Cargill showcased her impressive strength with a series of power moves. Naomi fired back with some high-risk moves including a split-legged moonsault. Cargill ended up hitting her Jaded finishing move to secure the victory.

Jacob Fatu Takes Gold

As if the ”Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu couldn’t be more terrifying, he wore a werewolf mask. The United States Champion LA Knight arrived in style via white Maserati. Fatu hit a spine-tingling Samoan Drop early on, which set the tone for the match. Knight managed to get The Bloodline enforcer off his feet a time or two. It was an amazing back-and-forth that got the crowd split. A BLT move out of nowhere from Knight wasn’t enough to keep Fatu down. It took two moonsaults for Fatu to dethrone Knight. Family member and Hall of Famer Haku came out to congratulate the new US Champion.

El Grande American0 Head Above Rest

Rey Fenix stepped in for an injured Rey Mysterio to face El Grande Americano (Chad Gable under mask), who was played in by a mariachi band of luchadores. A huge opportunity for Fenix after debuting on WWE TV just a few weeks ago. Americano got into it at ringside with Vikingo, one of the stars of AAA Lucha Libre. WWE announced its acquisition of the long-time Mexican promotion earlier in the day. The match featured a number of high-flying and acrobatic moves as one would expect. Americana put a metal plate in the forehead of his mask. Fenix walked the ropes and appeared to have hurt his foot kicking Americana in the head thanks to that metal plate. Americano applied an ankle lock, which was reversed. Americano’s flying headbutt ultimately took out Fenix.

Still Tiffy Time

Champ Tiffany Stratton’s entrance was straight out of Barbie’s dreamhouse. Not to be outdone, Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair was driven out on stage in a Rolls-Royce. It didn’t take long for things to deteriorate into a street fight. Stratton knew she needed to deliver against a GOAT and did just that. This became a case of iron sharpens iron. Flair went for a moonsault, but Stratton stopped it and went for her surgically repaired knee. Stratton looked for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Flair got the knees up. Flair nailed her Natural Selection finisher, and Straton got the shoulder up. The end came when Stratton hit one last moonsault to finish off her opponent. A bloodied Stratton celebrated, chipped tooth and all.

‘WrestleMania’ Sunday

During WrestleMania 41, it was Ava Max who sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” to start the proceedings. Stephanie McMahon welcomed everyone to the festivities. Flavor Flav, UFC’s Merab Dvalishvili and, Colby Covington Daniel Cormier, rapper Rich the Kid, Metro Boomin, Dean Norris, NFL’s Jahmyr Gibbs, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, and Hudgens were ringside for the event. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin popped the crowd making a surprise entrance to announce the Night 2 attendance of more than 63,000 strong. He drove down the ring with a four-wheeler that knocked a women in the crowd over when he hit the barrier. WWE President Nick Khan and Austin did check on the fan to make sure she was okay.

Sky’s The Limit

WWE Women’s Champion Io Sky, Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley opened the show in a triple threat. Belair’s step daughter was part of her grand entrance. The ladies demonstrated their athletic prowess early into the match. It became a case of Sky’s high-flying style, Ripley’s power and Belair’s hybrid of both. These three got fans off their seats with several close calls after hitting finishers. Belair used her braid on Ripley and followed up with a KOD finisher. However, Sky used it as an opportunity to take advantage of the damage done and get the three-count on Belair.

Sin City Street Fight

Drew McIntyre dressed as Doom Slayer from the video game “Doom” as he went into battle against Damian Priest. Not to be outdone, Priest was played out by Kerry King of the legendary rock band Slayer. It didn’t take long for things to break down with the two brawling on the outside of the ring. McIntyre took a selfie when Priest was down like any Slammy Award-winning social media superstar would and handed the phone to his brother. Chairs, tables, and steel steps entered the mix. The former world champs went back-and-forth until McIntyre nailed Priest with a Claymore that sent him into a chair for the win.

Dom Playing Dirty

The Intercontinental Championship hung in the balance when Bron Breakker defended against Penta, Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor. Judgment Day members Mysterio and Balor worked together at the start. As the match progressed, that changed. Penta looked to take advantage of the dissension. Breaker went full force on his challengers with high-impact moves. Judgment Day’s Carlito looked to take out Penta, but got speared by Breakker through a table for his troubles. Mysterio was the ultimate opportunist and hit a Frog Splash on his own partner, Balor, to win his first IC title.

Say His Name…And He Appears

With Kevin Owens out of WrestleMania due to a neck injury, that left an opening for who would be the opponent for Randy Orton. The answer came in the form of TNA Champion Joe Hendry! An unheard of turn of events that the fans loved. However, all the singing ended in an RKO and victory for Orton. It was his 20th match on the event. Following the match, he helped Hendry out to show him a little respect for competing. Or so we thought as Hendry felt another RKO.

Paul Pulverizes Styles

The viral Logan Paul tested his abilities against one of the best in AJ Styles. Love him or hate him, one can’t deny how Paul makes every match he is in memorable. Paul used some of his boxing background and showboated in the midst of impressive offense, but Styles had none of it. Paul hit Styles with his own Styles Clash maneuver only for Styles to reciprocate. Karrion Kross blocked Paul’s friend Jeff from using golden brass knucks. Kross encouraged Styles to use the knucks and use them on Paul. Styles didn’t use the knucks. Unfortunately, that led to Paul hitting his Pulverizer for the win.

Becky Is Back

Bayley was attacked the night before, meaning Lyra Valkyria had to find another partner to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel. Enter the return of fellow Dubliner in Becky Lynch. “The Man” came back around for her first match in almost a year. Morgan and Raquel zeroed in on Valkyria, attempting to keep her from making the tag. Lynch came in to apply her trademark Disarmer submission to Morgan until it was broken up by Raquel. Morgan fought back to hit Oblivion. Lynch answered with the Man Handle Slam to capture the gold with Valkyria, who also currently holds the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.