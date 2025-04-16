Joanna Gaines is branching out on her own for her new renovation series Mini Reni, coming to Max and Magnolia Network this spring. After previously proving she could “transform a space in less than a week” with a 2023 half-hour special of the same name, Gaines is turning the concept into a full-blown series, which will premiere on May 14.

Per Variety, the description for Mini Reni says, “Known for her large-scale renovations, Joanna Gaines takes on a series of ‘mini’ projects with quick timelines. In each episode, she makes a few intentional, creative additions to transform smaller spaces with big impact.”

In a statement to the outlet, Gaines added, “What I love about Mini Reni is the freedom to go all-in on just one or two smaller spaces. These aren’t whole-house renovations, so the heart behind the show is to inspire people to design their home gradually, and thoughtfully, so that instead of having to wrap your mind around the million details that go into a bigger renovation, you can enjoy the process of creating beauty by narrowing in, flexing your creativity, and embracing the small details that really tell your story.”

The first season of Mini Reni will feature nine episodes. The new episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, with the finale airing on July 9.

While Gaines’ husband, Chip Gaines, won’t be working on the show with his wife, he will serve as a producer (Joanna is producing, as well). The Gaines’ are best known for their series Fixer Upper, which debuted in 2013 and aired for five seasons before ending in 2018. The show aired on HGTV.

The couple then branched out by creating their own media company, Magnolia Network. To go with the network’s official launch in 2021, Chip and Joanna released one season of the spinoff Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.

Mini Reni, Season 1 Premiere, Wednesday, May 14, 8/7c, Max and Magnolia Network