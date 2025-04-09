Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson to Narrate Revealing Lifetime Movie Based On Her Life

Lifetime is giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the life and career of Alana Thompson, aka Honey Boo Boo, and the former childhood reality star is on board to narrate.

As revealed by People, Thompson will narrate Lifetime’s upcoming biopic, I Was Honey Boo Boo, which will delve into the Toddlers & Tiaras alum’s childhood stardom. The film is set to premiere on Saturday, May 17, at 8/7c and will give viewers a look into Thompson’s early life as a reality television star from her perspective.

According to the official synopsis, “[Thompson] reveals how her on-screen confidence concealed the harsh reality of constant criticism and family struggles, particularly with her mother, Mama June.”

“Alana’s dynamic persona captivated audiences and caught the attention of producers, catapulting her and her family to meteoric stardom as reality TV stars,” the synopsis continues. “But behind closed doors were forced smiles, silent tears and the lingering sense of uncertainty for what the future held for Alana and her family.”

It concludes, “After a series of scandals and legal troubles, Alana’s world was turned upside down and she was ultimately placed in the care of her older sister, Pumpkin. Now in college, Alana is determined to shake off the labels that have followed her, shed light on the darker side of child stardom and forge a path to overcome generational trauma and challenges.”

Happy Face star Vale Cooper plays the young Alana, while Isabelle Ayres stars as the older Alana. In addition, Chelsea Larkin (The Second City) portrays Mama June, Georgia Small (A Christmas Number One) plays Pumpkin, Mia Turley stars as Young Pumpkin, and Neil Chinneck (Call The Midwife) plays Sugar Bear.

Thompson and her family currently star in the WE tv reality series, Mama June: Family Crisis, which documents their various ups and downs. Last season, viewers saw Thompson and Mama June at odds over money owed to Thompson from her work as a child star.

I Was Honey Boo Boo is the latest in Lifetime’s “I Am/I Was” biopic franchise, which takes a deeper look into some of pop culture’s most fascinating people. Previous films in the series have included I Am Elizabeth Smart, I Am Victoria Gotti, I Was Lorena Bobbit, and I Was Octomom.

The film is produced by Cineflix Productions and ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media in association with GroupM Motion Entertainment. Executive Producers include Jeff Vanderwal, Sherri Rufh and J.C. Mills of Cineflix; Adam Reed and Tim Cohen-Laurie of Thinkfactory; and Richard Foster and Chet Fenster of GroupM Motion Entertainment. The script was written by Emily Silver and Katie Boland directs.

I Was Honey Boo Boo, Premieres, Saturday, May 17, 8/7 c, Lifetime