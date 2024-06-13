Mama June & Daughter Alana Address ‘Stolen’ Money Scandal in New Video

Mama June joined her daughters Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, Jessica Shannon, and Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird for a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight, where the missing money controversy was addressed.

For those unfamiliar, back in April, Mama June confessed to spending Alana’s $30,000 Dancing With the Stars: Juniors fee on household bills, manicures, and other “life expenses.” This led to an explosive fight between mother and daughter, which recently aired on the WEtv reality series Mama June: Family Crisis.

During the show, June said in confessional, “I don’t give a f***. Take me to court.”

“That time was, like, honestly a dark place in my life,” June told ET, revealing she only put a portion of the DWTS money into Alana’s Coogan account [a special blocked trust fund account for child stars] as she’d been advised by lawyers and other parents to use the rest of the money to “live off.”

“That’s the truth,” she added. “It wasn’t just mainly spent on me, no.”

Alana was seated next to her mom throughout the interview and said she was trying to “move past it.”

“I thought that 100 percent of that money was going into that account, so I thought once I got old enough that I could really sit on my a** for the four years that I’m in college because I worked so long,” the former child star shared.

Alana continued, “I worked, I was six, and a lot of people cannot say that. So I worked really hard for what I have and the money that I have, so I was assuming or under the assumption she put 100 percent of the money in there, but that’s not how that worked.”

As for whether June has repaid her daughter, Alana stated, “I can’t say that right now… I have been trying to get over it and trying to push through it.”

During the interview, June also opened up about her sobriety and weight loss. She said she has been focused on staying sober, especially in light of the death of her daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, who passed away in December after a battle with cancer.

“Dealing with that,” June said, “it kinda, like, sucks for me in a way because everybody is, like, waiting for me to jump off the edge. [But] I have [Anna’s] daughters to think about.”

As for her weight loss, June revealed she’s dropped almost 30 pounds over nine weeks by using weight loss drugs and working out “three to four times a week.”

“Even though I’m losing weight, I’m only about three to four pounds a week,” she shared. “It isn’t as fast as a gastric sleeve or a gastric bypass, but it is doing it, like, more safer.”

“I still have about 74.2 pounds to go,” she added, revealing her target weight is between 170 and 180 pounds.