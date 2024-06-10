Mama June Has Explosive Fight With Daughter Alana After Taking Her $30K ‘DWTS’ Fee

Alana Thompson and June Shannon
Mama June

Mama June Shannon is showing no remorse for spending $30,000 of her daughter’s money.

In an exclusive ET clip of the family’s show Mama June: Family Crisis, the reality star is shown fighting with her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson while adamantly refusing to return the money to her.

As TV Insider previously reported, Alana received more than $30,000 after taxes for appearing on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. But June kept the cash for herself.

June tells the cameras. “I don’t give a f**k. Take me to court.”

Meanwhile, Alana can be seen angrily ranting to her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird. “She’s just sitting there f**king lying, bro. Your own f**king husband is sitting there telling you that you did wrong,” Alana says.

“This situation right here, June,” he continues. “You owe it to her.”

Lauryn chimes in herself: “The point of the matter is that you’re a piece of s**t momma and took somebody’s f**king money.”

Later on in the clip, a producer asks Alana what she’s seeking at the end of all of this: to get the money she’s owed back or to have June give her $30,000. Alana replies simply, “I think it’s a little bit of both.”

June’s husband, Justin, tries to reason with her, saying “As a parent, that’s what you do, June. Whether it’s successful or it’s not, that’s what you do as a parent. Whether it’s successful or it’s not, that’s what you do as a parent, you invest in them to a certain extent. Don’t let them abuse you.”

“This situation right here, June,” he continues. “You owe it to her.”

Earlier this year in April, June confessed to DailyMail that she had spent the entirety of Alana’s fee from Dancing With The Stars: Juniors, – though she claimed she had not touched the rest of her daughter’s savings, which stands in the six figures.

“I did not spend 12 years of money. It was only from one show [Dancing With The Stars],” June said, revealing she used the money on household bills, manicures, and other “life expenses.”

“It was only the money from the one show,” the TV mom continued. “And I put the recommended amount of money, which was 20 percent into her savings. And, you know, this may sound rude, but legally, I don’t have to pay or give any money back.”

