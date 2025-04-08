Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Although Clay Aiken didn’t achieve major mainstream success after his time on American Idol in 2003, he’s still one of the more well-known alum from the singing competition. Aiken was the runner-up in Season 2, finishing behind Ruben Studdard, whom he still remains friends with to this day.

The singer became a prominent figure in pop culture for more than just his music career over the years. Scroll down for everything we know about what he’s up to now and what else he’s done since his time on the show.

What happened to Clay Aiken’s music career?

Following American Idol, Aiken rode the music wave with help from his record deal with RCA. His first album, Measure of a Man, came out in 2003, followed by his first Christmas album Merry Christmas With Love in 2004. He then released A Thousand Different Ways in 2006 and his last RCA album, On My Way Here, in 2008.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kelly Clarkson Show (@kellyclarksonshow)

After parting ways with RCA, he signed with Decca Records and released two more albums in 2010 and 2012. However, as he was beginning to pursue other ventures during this time, he stepped back from music. It wasn’t until 2024 that Aiken returned to the recording studio to release Christmas Bells Are Ringing.

He also returned to touring in 2023, joining forces with Studdard to celebrate their 20-year anniversary of being on American Idol.

Was Clay Aiken on Broadway?

Aiken made his Broadway debut in 2008. He starred as Sir Robin in Spamalot for four months.

In 2018, he and Studdard appeared in Ruben & Clay’s First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show, which was also on Broadway. The event featured the singers teaming up for a “fusion of holiday music and entertainment featuring lighthearted comedy, astounding versatility and, as always, Ruben and Clay’s magnetic stage presence.”

Aiken has also dabbled in acting over the years, making appearances on shows including 30 Rock, The Office, Drop Dead Diva, and more. He also came in second place on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2012 and competed alongside Studdard on The Masked Singer.

Was Clay Aiken in politics?

Aiken ran for the United States House of Representatives in North Carolina’s 2nd congressional district in 2014. He was elected as the Democratic nominee, but lost in the election to the Republican candidate.

When he returned to politics in 2022, he ran for the Democratic nomination in North Carolina’s 4th congressional district. This time, he did not win the primary election.

Who did Clay Aiken have a baby with?

Aiken shares his only son, Parker, with his friend Jaymes Foster, whose brother is music producer David Foster. Parker was born in August 2008.

Foster and Aiken were not romantically involved. She got pregnant via in vitro fertilization (IVF) after they decided to raise a child together. Of their choice to have a kid, Aiken said, “It was one of those things where we were both thinking of it at the back of our heads.”

While Parker is mostly kept out of the public eye, he made a rare appearance with his dad at the Broadway premiere of Boop! The Musical in April 2025. Parker’s uncle, David Foster, wrote the music for the show. The teenager also competed with Aiken on Celebrity Family Feud in 2024.

Is Clay Aiken married?

In September 2008, Aiken came out as gay. He appeared on the cover of People magazine one month after Parker’s birth and opened up about his sexuality.

In the cover story, Aiken opened up about why he decided to come out after five years in the spotlight. “It was the first decision I made as a father,” he shared. “I cannot raise a child to lie or to hide things. I wasn’t raised that way, and I’m not going to raise a child to do that.”

While reflecting on the moment in a 2024 interview with People, Aiken recalled seeing the ticket sales for Spamalot dwindle after his coming out. “We are in a very different time [now],” he admitted. “I lost maybe 50 percent of the fan base.”

Today, he is single. “I just turned 46, and I have discovered I’m too old to change my ways for anybody,” he shared. “Unless I can find somebody who’s happy to sit on the other end of the couch and not talk for hours at a time, then I’m perfectly fine not having to deal with that.”