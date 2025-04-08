Jimmy Kimmel Slams Trump for Skipping Return of Fallen Soldiers to Play Golf

Jimmy Kimmel has blasted Donald Trump for skipping the return of the remains of four American soldiers to home soil over the weekend as the president instead spent time playing golf and hosting a fundraising dinner.

“It’s good to see him relaxing. Killing the economy can be stressful,” the late-night host said during Monday’s (April 7) edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, referring to the plummeting stock market amid Trump’s trade tariffs.

“He also skipped out on honoring four fallen soldiers so he could have dinner at Mar-a-Lago,” Kimmel continued, quipping, “In his defense, it was fajita night. And it wasn’t just any dinner, it was a fundraising dinner for his super PAC for which he charged a million dollars a plate.”

“Who is paying a million dollars for more of this?” the comedian asked. “If you want to throw away a million dollars, just put it in the stock market, you don’t have to give it to him.”

Kimmel then played a clip of Trump bragging about how he won the Senior Club Championship at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. “It’s good to win. You heard I won? Did you hear I won? Just to back it up, there ― I won. I like to win,” the President told reporters.

“Of course he won. Anyone who beats him gets deported to El Salvador,” Kimmel joked.

Elsewhere in Monday’s monologue, Kimmel touched on the ongoing effects of Trump’s tariffs, saying, “It was another ‘tarrifying’ day on Wall Street. The Dow was down, the S&P was down. Cocaine was up. The S&P 500 has lost more than 10% of its total value since Thursday, costing Americans billions of dollars from their stock portfolios and retirement funds.”

“You know his once-loyal gaggle of gazillionaires is turning on him because they’re losing so much money,” the host continued, highlighting a social media post, where Trump wrote, “The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO. Don’t be Weak! Don’t be Stupid!”

“That’s right. Be strong and stupid!” Kimmel retorted.

He also mocked Trump’s new term “Panican,” which Trump said was “a new party based on Weak and Stupid people!”

“Hey look, I’m not an expert when it comes to the economy. But I am an expert when it comes to nicknames. And Panican is not going to catch on. Okay?” Kimmel stated, adding, “Remember when he told us to inject bleach to get rid of Covid? Turns out, those were the good ideas.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.