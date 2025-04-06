[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3.]

The White Lotus Season 3 may be over, but is it the end of all the characters we’ve seen in the Thailand-set chapter? While it was the end for the latest victims [Spoiler] Rick (Walton Goggins) and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) as well as Jim Hollinger (Scott Glenn), it wasn’t for Season 1’s fan-favorite Belinda (Natasha Rothwell).

The spa and wellness employee found herself in a precarious position as she fell into the crosshairs of Gary, a.k.a. Greg (Jon Gries), the ex-husband of former guest and Season 2 victim Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge). While Belinda and her son Zion (Nicholas Duvernay) had seemingly cut a deal partway through Season 3’s finale, with Greg wiring her five million dollars, it wasn’t clear cut that Belinda would get away with the essential blackmail deal.

Thankfully, she made it out of Season 3 alive, but the camera’s focus on Greg in some of the finale’s final moments and Belinda’s seemingly happy end make us wonder if it’s a forever deal. Have we seen the last of Belinda?

Rothwell took to Threads to thank viewers and The White Lotus creator Mike White, making it seem like a final farewell, but with Season 4 already ordered, we’re uncertain.

“Thank you, Belinda. Portraying you has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. You gave a voice to quiet strength, to unseen labor, and to the hope we hold in the face of heartbreak,” Rothwell wrote. “To everyone who saw her (and me) — thank you for seeing us. And to Mike White, thank you for trusting me with the show’s heart. ❤️#TheWhiteLotus #Gratitude.”

View on Threads

As viewers saw in the episode, Belinda accepted the millions and made haste to get away from Thailand, leaving colleague and one-time lover Pornchai (Dom Hetrakul) behind. She noted that her circumstances had changed, and that she wouldn’t be able to form a business with the man, somewhat doing to him what Tanya had done to her in Season 1 by leaving without making good on grand plans.

Still, Belinda pretty much got her happy ending, which means it is possible her story is over, but only time will tell for certain. After all, with Season 4 on the horizon, who is to say she won’t set up her business somewhere on the opposite side of the world… Stay tuned for any updates and let us know what you think of Rothwell’s statement and the possibility of Belinda returning for The White Lotus Season 4.

The White Lotus, Seasons 1-3, Streaming now, Max