‘The Price Is Right’ Contestants Answer Burning Questions About Appearing on Show

A The Price Is Right fan wanted to know secrets about the game show from past contestants. Many of them had to do with the sound in the studio and the selection process.

A Reddit user asked, “For those who have appeared on the show, how can you hear things on set, and other questions.”

“I have several questions that I wonder about every time I watch TPIR. Do they play the music in the studio when the show opens, when he says, ‘Here it comes!'” they asked. The poster also wanted to know if they play all of the sound effects in the studio or add them in later.

One former contestant simply replied, “Yes.” Another said, “You hear all the sound effects in the studio. I distinctly remember being disappointed at the music cue that played during my car description. The other guy on that show heard the famous ‘Bean Stalker’ cue.”

The next question they asked was, “While standing in line waiting to get in the show, I understand the producers pick the contestants out due to their personality or whatever reason. How were YOU chosen? What made you different?”

A contestant shared that the game show looks for people who won’t “clam up on stage.” They also ask the person’s favorite game. “I stammered a bit in my interview, but I think my overall love for the show stood out,” they said.

The third question that the fan had was they wondered if it was hard to hear when someone is being called down from the audience.

“Honestly, with all the cheering, you really can’t hear easily. They do pipe in George [Gray]’s mic into some speakers, but no guarantee you can hear that. Instead, they have a stagehand hold up a sign with your name also, and you get to keep that as a souvenir,” one contestant said.

“I could barely hear contestants’ row while I was in contestants’ row,” said another.

“Yeah, it’s super hard to hear,” wrote one former contestant.

When someone wins a bid, host Drew Carey is the only one calling their name, so sometimes people hear it wrong because it’s so loud.

“I always thought there should be a monitor, visible only to ‘bidder’s row’ that shows the other bids and the winner,” one fan suggested.

Their final question was, “How do the lights on the contestants’ row work? When you place a bid and the numbers come up on the front podiums. They look like fluorescent lights, but the lights come on instantly like a bulb, but they don’t flicker on or anything.”

One former contestant shared that in modern day, it’s just a computer screen.

