‘The Pitt’ Star Noah Wyle Has Surprising Reaction to Hollywood Walk of Fame Nomination (VIDEO)

The Pitt star Noah Wyle was recently nominated for his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — and although the honor was unsurprising, his response was unexpected.

On July 3, Warner Bros. TV shared a video via X of Wyle, 54, standing with the cast and crew of The Pitt as someone announced to the group that he was getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The actor was one of 35 individuals revealed for the accolade for 2026.

In the clip, a man recounted Wyle’s successful career, including starring in another medical drama, ER, the TV show The Librarians and films like Donnie Darko and A Few Good Men. The actor covered his face at one point during the rundown of his projects and awards.

Toward the end, Wyle declared, “I’m so embarrassed!” before adding he was “so, so, so thrilled.”

“I did grow up in Hollywood,” he continued. “I used to walk home every day down Hollywood Boulevard from Gardner Street Elementary School, and I would put my foot over the Beery in Noah Beery Jr.‘s name in his star, and I’d think, ‘Oh, maybe one day.’ And I guess that day has come.”

Wyle concluded, “I’m thrilled that this is the show that put it over top,” as the cast and crew gave him a round of applause.

Huge congratulations to our dear friend and colleague, Noah Wyle, on getting selected for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

In the comments, X users lauded Wyle for his well-deserved Hollywood Walk of Fame honor and for his decades of work as an actor.

One fan shared, “I loved him in The Librarians. He’s a brilliant actor and this is well deserved. Bring on his Golden Globe & Emmy come awards season.”

Another wrote, “Warner Bros… So truly deserved I’ve seen him in many TV shows & movies, and he always delivers…he has grown from John Carter, for sure … Well Done Sir and Congrats to u.”

Someone else echoed, “Happy that this happened to Noah! He has been working hard for the industry for over 30 years! Quite the resume and consistently good in everything I have seen him in and that is plenty! He is so shy/embarrassed but take the accolades Noah You Deserve Every One of them!”

Meanwhile, yet another shared, “SO wildly deserving. The Pitt is yet another major accomplishment and a true ‘love letter’ to those who serve in ER’s/medical communities.”

