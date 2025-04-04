Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

Mattie Pruitt is one of the standout contestants on Season 23 of American Idol, and she pointed out during Hollywood week that she was the youngest artist of the 144 hopefuls that made it past the auditions stage. At 15 years old, Mattie is truly talented beyond her years.

While shows like America’s Got Talent and The Voice don’t have an upper age limit for contestants, Idol has focused more on finding a young rising star. The show actually has age qualifications that the contestants must meet before auditioning. Scroll down to learn more!

What is the age limit on American Idol?

American Idol contestants must be between the ages of 15 and 29 at the time of their audition, which means that Mattie just made the cut.

During the first three seasons of American Idol, the age range was 16 to 24. Then, the upper limit was increased by Season 4, and the lower limit was reduced to 15 during Season 9.

However, host Ryan Seacrest teased the possibility of adding older contestants to the mix. “Never say never,” he told USA Today in 2024. “I’m happy to host.”

Judge Lionel Richie agreed that it would make sense to welcome older artists. “I know [actors] who did not make it in their 20s and 30s,” he pointed out. “They made in their 40s and 50s because they finally realized, from Hollywood’s point of view, the character is what we need, that new, older character. Singing is the same way. Sometimes there are so many people who are so qualified and ready to go at 40 and 50. We just completely missed them altogether.”

Who is the oldest person to win American Idol?

Taylor Hicks was 29 years old when he won Season 5 of the show in 2006. It’s a good thing they expanded the age range, or he would’ve been too old to even audition!

When Nick Fradiani won the show in Season 14, he was also 29 years old.

Who is the youngest person to win American Idol?

Season 6 winner Jordin Sparks and Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery still hold the record for being the youngest people to ever win the show. They were just 17 years old when they were crowned the winners of their respective seasons in 2007 and 2011.

How old was Kelly Clarkson when she won American Idol?

The show’s very first winner, Kelly Clarkson, was 20 years old when she was crowned the champion. She has continued her music career for more than 20 years since.

American Idol, Season 23, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC