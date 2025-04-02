Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs have been sharing their lives on Fixer to Fabulous since 2019, but their love story actually dates back long before then. The couple celebrated a major milestone on April 2.

Jenny took to Instagram to honor her husband for the special occasion. She wrote a lengthy tribute and shared intimate footage from their wedding day.

That day happened to take place exactly 20 years ago, and Jenny was marking the couple’s anniversary date with her post. “As I type these words, looking out the window of our home as the wind whips through the trees, I see you carrying leftover roofing materials inside,” she began. “They’re in the yard and you’re storing them in the barn before the storm rolls in. Because, that’s who you are: Selflessly thinking ahead about how to best care for and protect your family.”

She then reflected on their wedding day, adding, “My veil twirled as we recited our vows with glistening eyes and full hearts. We were babies – stating words that were said years before by our parents and their parents – not fully understanding their meaning. Yet, we knew that the vows and promises we made that day were being echoed in eternity. We knew that our life together would be built on a firm foundation of faith and we would face whatever lie ahead, together.”

Since tying the knot in 2005, Jenny and Dave have gone on to welcome five children, one of whom they adopted from the Democratic Republic of Congo. However, as she pointed out in her anniversary post, the two were “just kids” themselves when they got married.

“Now, we are still those same two kids, and, as the years have unfolded (more quickly than we could have expected), our love has only grown deeper and stronger,” she concluded. “Together, we have walked through dark valleys and faced intense trials. Together, we have celebrated abundant joy and marveled at our extravagant blessings (five to be exact). And, together, we have adventured and laughed and worked and loved. Together. Always, together. I couldn’t imagine anyone else by my side. Happy 20th anniversary, my love.”

