Celebrity Jeopardy! is returning for the next round on Wednesday (April 2), and this time, the celebrities will face off in the semifinals, with hopes of advancing to the finals to win $1 million for their charity of choice, as Ken Jennings hosts.

Before the games commence again, the advancing contestants are lifting the lid a little bit on their strategies for success on Hulu’s Jeopardy! spinoff. In TV Insider’s exclusive featurette for the semifinals, the celeb players spill on what works best for them — at least, so far. W. Kamau Bell, who competes in Wednesday’s episode and plays for DonorsChoose, says, “I attributed my success in the first round to figuring out the button.”

Meanwhile, Robin Thede, playing for Women in Film, offers a similar sentiment: “I just kinda came in there, conquered [in the prior games]. I’m quick on the buzzer,” she explains.

Roy Wood Jr., who’s competing for I See Me Inc., has a different perspective on preparing for the show: “I prepared for today by just eating a good breakfast and sleeping good the night before. It’s Jeopardy! You either know it or you don’t,” he says.

For journalist Mina Kimes, who plays for SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition, a little legwork has been in order: “I did my best to brush up on a few subjects,” she said.

Actor Sean Gunn, playing for Women for Women International, adds that he knows what works best for him in the game, saying, “I would say that my best topics are general pop culture, ’80s, and ’90s probably.”

We’ll have to wait and see how that all works out for them in the semifinals, of course. The first semifinal brings together Bell with Margaret Cho (for Friendly House Inc.) and Jackie Tohn (PATH). Then, the next episode on April 9 features Wood, Thede, and actress Natalie Morales (for Happy Trails for Kids). Semifinal week three airs on April 16 and features Gunn and Kimes with David Friedberg (for the Humane Society).

Celebrity Jeopardy!, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC