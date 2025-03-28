Rick Harrison is hoping the fifth time’s the charm after proposing to fiancée Angie Polushkin, even with the almost 20-year age difference between the pair.

The Pawn Stars favorite, who celebrated his 60th birthday last week, proposed to Las Vegas nurse Polushkin, 42, at the Casablanca Valley in Chile, on March 6 and shared photos of the special moment on social media. “She said yes!” Harrison wrote alongside a photo of him down on one knee.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Harrison, who has been married four times before, showed some caution when it came to the topic of signing a prenup.

“I don’t know. You know, the whole thing is, it’s supposed to be forever, you know, but some things screw up, you know,” the reality star told the outlet. “I really find it, like, there’s not enough happy people in the world. I’m happy. I mean… I am really well off, you know what I mean? And I’m going to enjoy my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rick Harrison (@rick_harrison)

“We’ll get it figured out. But in the long run, I’m the happiest man in the world,” he added.

The couple went on their first date in 2024, and Harrison said he was immediately smitten with Polushkin, so much so that he abandoned plans with another woman just to see her again.

“I went out on a date with her, and I actually had a date with another girl the next night,” he shared. “The next night, I was on a date for, like, 45 minutes, and I literally found an excuse to leave. I called up Angie and said, ‘Let’s go out again.'”

Since then, things between the pair have been going super well, with Harrison adding, “We get along great. We’ve never been in a fight.”

He also opened up about the proposal, explaining, “I figured, it’s been over a year. I had some business down in Chile, and so I got a few extra days in Chile, and I brought her to the Casablanaca Valley and set it up for us to have dinner.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angie Polushkin (@apolushkinrn83)

The two of them enjoyed a nine-course meal at a private restaurant, where Harrison noted, “There was a wine pairing, so we were a little tipsy, and I proposed.”

“She immediately said yes,” he continued, adding that the plan is for them to tie the knot next year.

Harrison quipped, “She’s doing wedding planning… I come up with an idea, and she’s like, ‘no.'”

The engagement comes almost five years after Harrison filed for divorce from his ex-wife, Deanna Burditt, whom he was married to for seven years. He was previously married to his first wife, Kim, from 1982 to 1985, then to Tracy, from 1986 to 2011, and then to Amanda Palmer, from 2021 to 2023.

Harrison’s son, Adam, whom he had with his first wife Kim, died in January 2024 at 39 years old due to a fentanyl overdose. The TV star told Fox News Digital that if Adam were alive, “He would have been happy about [his upcoming marriage].”

“He was one of the most fun-loving guys you ever met in your life. Always happy, never mad,” he added. “He would have just literally said, ‘Score, Dad!’”