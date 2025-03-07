‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison Announces He’s Getting Married for 5th Time

Pawn Stars regular Rick Harrison took to social media on Thursday (March 6) to announce that he proposed to his girlfriend, Angie Polushkin, and she said yes.

The reality star took to his Instagram page, where he shared a photo of himself on one knee presenting a ring to Polushkin. The images are tagged at Casablanca Valley, Chile, and also show the couple standing arm in arm beside a lake after the proposal.

“She said yes!” Harrison captioned the post.

The engagement comes almost five years after Harrison filed for divorce from his ex-wife, Deanna Burditt, whom he was married to for seven years.

Harrison began dating Polushkin in early 2024, going public with the relationship in June last year. According to The Daily Mail, Polushkin is a 42 year old registered nurse from Las Vegas, Nevada. Harrison will celebrate his 60th birthday on March 22.

The happy news comes just over a year after Harrison lost his eldest son, Adam Harrison, who died in January 2024 at 39 years old due to a fentanyl overdose. “You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam,” Harrison wrote in an Instagram tribute at the time of the passing.

He had Adam with his first wife, Kim, whom he divorced in 1985. The former couple also had another son, Corey. He had a third son, Jake, with his second wife, Tracy, whom he divorced in 2011. Before his relationship with Polushkin, Harrison married Amanda Palmer in 2021, but they split shortly after and divorced in 2023.

Harrison is looking to build his future with wife number five, Polushkin, but the reaction to his engagement announcement has been met with mixed feelings.

“Looks like this could be your granddaughter,” wrote one fan, while another said, “She looks 20 years old.” Other commenters pointed out how Polushkin is actually 42.

“Bro has been married like 5 times,” said another.

“More marriages than seasons of pawn stars,” quipped one commenter.

Another added, “She said yes to the money how sweet.”

However, many others were happy for the couple, with one fan writing, “Congrats Rick!!! Chile also loves you.”

“Congratulations buddy!” wrote another.

“And in that beautiful view of the vineyard @casasdelbosque Couldn’t be better!!! 🤍 Congrats!” said another.

Another added, “People always have something to criticize, Rick is very smart to know what he is doing. Congratulations and have a blessed and happy marriage.”

Pawn Stars, Wednesdays, 9/8c, History Channel