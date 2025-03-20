‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison Speaks Out About Son’s Death One Year After Tragic Passing

Pawn Stars‘ Rick Harrison said he “second-guessed” everything following the death of his son, Adam, who died from a drug overdose at 39 on January 19, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Appearing on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Harrison opened up about losing his son under such tragic circumstances, revealing how he still lives with the grief and “thinks about him every day.”

“In his twenties, he had drug problems. I mean, God, I put him in rehab so many times and every time he’d be doing great, and then he would just fall back,” Harrison shared. “I mean, you’ve heard the same story from a million people, and it got really, really bad, and apparently, it wasn’t heroin… he got some Fentanyl. It killed him.”

Harrison admitted he constantly wonders what he could have done differently, saying, “When you lose a kid, you second guess f****** everything. It’s like, ‘Could I have done this? Could I have done this? Could I have done this? And it’s like it goes through your brain constantly. There’s not a day that goes by I don’t [think] about him.”

When Bensinger asked what specifically it is Harrison thinks about, the reality star replied, “Could I have done something different? I mean, I think I did everything right. You just sit in your head, ‘What if I did this? What if I did this?’ You know what I mean? What if I just grabbed him, f****** locked him in the back of my truck, drove him to Oregon… I mean, you have a hundred things go through your mind. There is nothing worse than losing a kid.”

Harrison revealed Adam’s drug problems had been going on for years, recalling a time when his son “broke into” his house. “I figured maybe if we put him in jail for two months, maybe it’ll clean him out, but he just went straight back on it,” he said.

“You try to give him tough love, but, God, you just never see the OD coming. You want to give them tough love and everything, but, f***, I never thought that would happen. It’s hard. There’s no f****** instruction book with kids. They’re all different models.”

Harrison said he copes with the loss by remembering “the good times” and focusing on his other two sons, Jake and Corey, and his four grandchildren.

“Appreciate what you got because it’s not you’re not always going to have it,” he shared. “I spend as much time with my kids as I can. I talk to all my kids on the phone almost every day. I love my kids, love my grandkids. Enjoy life. I mean, I literally know guys that’ve got 10 times as much money as me, and I do all right, that are f****** miserable.”

He added, “It is easy to enjoy life. It really is. Just don’t be around the people that are miserable and just enjoy life with your family and your friends and everything. It’s really it’s not that hard to be happy.”

Harrison proposed to his girlfriend, Angie Polushkin, earlier this month at Casablanca Valley in Chile. “She said yes!” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the proposal. Harrison has been married and divorced four times previously.