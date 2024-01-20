Adam Harrison Dies: Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ Star Rick Harrison Was 39

Pawn Stars personality Rick Harrison is mourning the death of his son Adam, who died of an overdose at age 39.

A representative for the family told the Las Vegas Review-Journal confirmed the cause of death and said that Adam’s body was discovered on Friday. TMZ, which first reported the news, added that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death.

“Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam,” the Harrisons said in a statement. “We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss.”

In an Instagram post on Friday, Rick posted a photo of himself and Adam, one of two children Rick welcomed with first wife Kim. (Rick also had son Corey with Kim and son Jake with second wife Tracy. Additionally, he has three daughters — Sarina, Ciana, and Marissa — as the Review-Journal reports.)

“You will always be in my heart! I love you, Adam,” Rick wrote in his Instagram caption.

Adam once worked at Las Vegas’ World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop alongside his father, according to TMZ, but he doesn’t have any credited appearances on Pawn Stars, a reality series that has aired on History since 2009. Adam reportedly worked as a plumber, the site notes.

In comments on Rick’s Instagram post, fans posted their condolences and set support to the business owner.

“This is heartbreaking,” one person wrote to Rick. “I’m so very sorry for you and your entire family.”

“So sorry for your loss,” another commenter wrote. “No parent should ever have to watch their child go before them.”

The Harrison family tragedy comes a few months after the October 2023 premiere of the spinoff Pawn Stars Do America’s second season. Rick told TV Insider at the time that he was slated to film more episodes of the original Pawn Stars this February.