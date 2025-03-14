Why ‘Matlock’ Won’t Be Back Until April After Major Cliffhanger

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Matlock Season 1 Episode 15, “Game Face.”]

The final moments of the March 13 episode of Matlock featured a major cliffhanger that seemed to reveal the identity of the Wellbrexa informant — a cliffhanger that won’t be addressed until April when the show returns with the last three episodes of Season 1.

Here’s a breakdown of what happened in the episode and when Matlock will return.

Is Matlock new this week?

Fans will have to wait until March Madness is over for Matlock to return. The series comes back with its 16th episode on Thursday, April 3 on CBS. The annual college basketball tournament kicks off its first games on Monday, March 18.

Matlock Season 1 Episode 16 is titled “The Johnson Case.” In it, Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) tries to impress the partnership board by taking on a complicated murder case.

What happened in Matlock Season 1 Episode 15, “Game Face”?

Matty (Kathy Bates) was grappling with the possibility that her friend, Olympia, is the lawyer who stole the documents, opening the door for opioids to stay on the market. This coincided with the continuing class-action lawsuit against the Slamm’d drink company. This case is Olympia’s ticket to making partner at the Jacobson Moore law firm, but Senior (Beau Bridges) warned that she needed to bring the case to an end if she wanted to make partner. Time was of the essence, as Senior gave Olympia 24 hours to accept a deal with Slamm’d that would make the firm break even on the cost of the years-long case. Matty snapped while the team rushed to search through Slamm’d documents, saying that omitting documents is not an “oversight.” She was sent home by Olympia for the outburst.

Back at home, the omitted Slamm’d study made Matty and Edwin (Sam Anderson) question if a study could’ve been omitted in the Wellbrexa case as well. What Matty discovered was a label change for the drug that wasn’t backed up by any kind of formal study, leading her to conclude that the label change was practically a “how to” guide to increasing the high of the pills. A phishing link revealed that the Redditor who triggered their investigation in the first place was an employee at Jacobson Moore. Matty and Edwin whittled the possible whistleblowers down to a short list of Jacobson Moore employees who had long been with the company, in addition to Shae (Yael Grobglas), who was a consultant for the Wellbrexa case.

Matty sent an impassioned email to the Redditor asking them to meet, and the episode ended with a fated meet-up in a park. At first, a blonde woman resembling Shae walks by, making you think that Shae is the Redditor. But it’s really Mrs. Belvin (Patricia Belcher), the rule-stickler who runs the documents room at Jacobson Moore.

When is the season finale of Matlock?

The Matlock Season 1 finale will air in April. An exact premiere date will be available at a later time, but assuming the last three episodes will air without delays, the finale could be on Thursday, April 17.

Matlock, Returns Thursday, April 3, 9/8c, CBS