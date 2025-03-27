One The Price is Right contestant had the worst birthday ever. Host Drew Carey was gutted for her after she lost out on a trip on her special day. Fans were also heartbroken for her.

A contestant named Carolyn Warth competed on the game show on Wednesday, March 26. She was one of the first people up on Bidder’s Row. She bid on a pair of 24-bit speakers, a remote, and an antenna. Carolyn bid $1 with the retail price being $549. Since the next closest was $700, she won.

When Warth got to the stage, she had on a black shirt with balloons around it. She also sported a tiara on her head, blue jeans, and black boots. Carey said that he liked her outfit, and she told him that it was her birthday.

The game show contestant got to play the Check Game, which is a pricing game where contestants write an amount of a check to win a cash award and a prize. The value is added to the price of the prize. If the total of the value of the check and the price of the prize is between certain numbers, then she wins the prize and the value of the check.

In this case, it had to total between $8,000 and $9,000. She wrote down $2,900. Warth was trying to win a trip to Alaska, which cost $6,119. This brought her total to $9,019, so she didn’t win the trip. She did, however, get to take home the speakers.

“Oh no!” Carey said. “You were only $19 over.”

Model Rachel put a big “VOID” stamp on it and said that she was sorry. Warth got to take home the big check as a souvenir. “That’s heartbreaking,” she said.

“Aww, well, she got a pair of speakers,” Carey said.

During the Showcase Showdown round, Warth spun 120 in total, going over the amount needed to move to the Showcase (100).

The clip was posted to YouTube, and fans reacted to the birthday girl’s loss. “That was a heartbreaking loss,” one fan said.

“Oh, that’s cruel! Only off by 19 bucks,” said another.

“OUCH!” a fan wrote.

“That’s a heartbreaker!” one last TPIR fan said.

