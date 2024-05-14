Kelly Clarkson Addresses Ozempic Rumors After Dramatic Weight Loss

Kelly Clarkson has been opening up about her weight-loss journey, revealing she had to use a weight-loss drug because her “blood work got so bad.”

The American Idol winner touched on the subject while interviewing Whoopi Goldberg on Monday’s (May 13) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, after she complimented the The View host on her appearance, noting that she looks “younger.”

“That’s because of all the weight I’ve lost,” Goldberg said, quipping, “I lost almost two people.”

When Goldberg mentioned using the Type II diabetes drug Mounjaro to lose weight, Clarkson admitted she has also used a weight-loss medication to help slim down.

“Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that, too, because my blood work got so bad,” the former Voice coach said.

The drug most people assume is Ozempic, which has become the go-to weight-loss medication for celebrities. Clarkson denied that Ozempic was the drug she used and instead said it was another prescription medication.

“My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it,'” she shared. “I already have thyroid problems. I was afraid. Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic, but it’s not. It’s something else. But it’s something that aids in helping break down the sugar. Obviously my body doesn’t do it right.”

Clarkson also mentioned how she’d recently watched an old video of herself performing and was shocked by her physical appearance.

“I paused it and I was like, ‘Who the f*** is that?'” she joked. “You see it, and you’re like, ‘She’s about to die of a heart attack.'”

“My heaviest, I was 203 [pounds], and I’m 5 [foot] 3 and a half,” the “Stronger” singer added. “It’s kind of incredible though because it’s a weird thing… I never saw that. I was never insecure about that. I was happy. People are like, ‘Oh, she must not have been happy.’ It’s like, ‘No, I was happy!’ I just did not see that.”

Earlier this year, Clarkson revealed on her show that she decided to make a change after her doctors diagnosed her as pre-diabetic. After two years of pressure from medical professionals and inching closer to a diabetes diagnosis, Clarkson said, “I was like, ‘OK, I’ll do something about it.'”