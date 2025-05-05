Met Gala 2025 Red Carpet: Sydney Sweeney, Teyana Taylor & More Celebrity Arrivals (PHOTOS)

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Sydney Sweeney and Teyana Taylor at the met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Dimitrios Kambouris//Getty Images

The biggest night in fashion is underway! Stars flocked to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 5, to attend the 2025 Met Gala, and their red carpet looks did not disappoint.

This year’s theme, “Tailored for You,” honors the Costume Institute’s exhibit “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” a nod to Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The exhibit pays tribute to the role Black culture plays in shaping fashion, per Vogue.

As always, Anna Wintour is hosting the event. This year, her celebrity cohosts are Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams. The Met Gala itself is a very private and exclusive affair, but the red carpet features all of the attendees showing off their glamorous looks before heading inside.

Scroll down to see the star-studded arrivals and keep checking back as more celebrities show up throughout the night.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney sparkled in a black dress and had her hair slicked back for her red carpet look.

Tom Francis attends the 2025 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Tom Francis

Tom Francis kept it simple in a tan suit for his red carpet look.

Pharrell Williams attends the 2025 Met Gala
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Pharrell

Co-chair Pharrell kept his shades on inside to complement his Met Gala look.

Anna Wintour, Met Gala Chair, attends the 2025 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour, the lady of the hour, draped a long blue coat over her shoulders and white dress with floral design.

Deborah Roberts attends the 2025 Met Gala
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Deborah Roberts

Deborah Roberts looked glamorous in her black pants and white strapless top, which flared out at the waist and cascaded down to the floor.

Colman Domingo attends the 2025 Met Gala
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo‘s Valentino looked appeared to be a tribute to André Leon Talley, who wore a blue cape to the Met Gala in 2011.

Colman Domingo, Met Gala Co-Chair, attends the 2025 Met Gala
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

After taking some pics in his cape, Domingo revealed his full look underneath.

Co-Chair Colman Domingo and Co-Chair Lewis Hamilton attend the 2025 Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Colman Domingo & Lewis Hamilton

Co-chairs Domingo and Lewis Hamilton posed for photos together on the carpet.

La La Anthony attends the 2025 Met Gala
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

La La Anthony

La La Anthony‘s unique look was half jumpsuit, half dress, as she had a dramatic gown draped over half her body.

Ego Nwodim attends the 2025 Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ego Nwodim

Red carpet correspondent Ego Nwodim paired black pants with a matching dramatic top that flared at the waist.

Emma Chamberlain attends the 2025 Met Gala
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain rocked a pinstripe dress and glasses on the carpet.

Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 Met Gala
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor wore a pinstripe suit with red vest and matching cape. The jacket had the words “Harlem Rose” written on the side and featured giant shoulder pads with intricate floral accessories.

Anna Wintour

ASAP Rocky

Colman Domingo

Lewis Hamilton

Pharrell




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall and Tory Kittles as Detective Marcus Dante — 'The Equalizer' Series Finale
1
‘The Equalizer’ Boss Explains Series Ending & What Would’ve Happened Next
Scott Pelley and Donald Trump
2
’60 Minutes’ Airs Scathing Attack on Trump Despite Bosses’ Warnings
Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker, Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance, and Rebecca De Mornay as Carla Marino — 'NCIS' Season 22 Finale
3
Finales (‘NCIS,’ ‘Neighborhood’ ‘All American’), Connie Britton and ‘The Motherhood,’ Wild about a New Season of ‘Harry’
'American Idol' 2025 top 10 with Jelly Roll
4
Who Made the Top 8 on ‘American Idol’?
Jensen Ackles Jared Padalecki Supernatural Season 14 Finale Dean Sam Winchester
5
Eric Kripke Reveals ‘The Boys’ Big ‘Supernatural’ Reunion Details