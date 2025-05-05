The biggest night in fashion is underway! Stars flocked to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 5, to attend the 2025 Met Gala, and their red carpet looks did not disappoint.

This year’s theme, “Tailored for You,” honors the Costume Institute’s exhibit “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” a nod to Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The exhibit pays tribute to the role Black culture plays in shaping fashion, per Vogue.

As always, Anna Wintour is hosting the event. This year, her celebrity cohosts are Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams. The Met Gala itself is a very private and exclusive affair, but the red carpet features all of the attendees showing off their glamorous looks before heading inside.

