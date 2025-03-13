Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa were named the winners of The Flip Off, but their victory was determined while their flipped house was still “under contract.” The couple had a better return on investment (ROI) for their property than Christina Haack did at their potential sale price, but the sale hadn’t officially gone through when Jeff Lewis revealed the results.

On the other hand, Haack made a cash sale for her home, so everything was squared away. Since the finale, fans have been wondering about the status of the El Moussas’ sale, and Tarek gave an update on Monday, March 10.

“Ours is officially SOLD!” he wrote in an Instagram comment on HGTV’s post, which featured a video clip from The Flip Off finale. Another fan gave more insight into the sale, adding, “If you look the house up in Long Beach it closed two weeks later for the contract price.”

Some fans still questioned whether Tarek and Heather’s win was legit because of the status of their sale at the time the competition ended. The rules stated that the teams had 30 days to sell their homes after the flips were complete.

“They didn’t sell only under contract big difference …. They lose. !!!!!!! Christina wins !!!!!” one person commented. This comment alone received over 500 “likes” from other social media users who seemingly agreed. Someone else wrote, “Being under contract does not mean sold. Christina Sold her property and that’s a fact! Being under contract is assuming it could potentially sell… Christina the winner in my eyes as she fulfilled the deadline of the show.”

Regardless, viewers are desperately hoping for a Season 2, although HGTV has not confirmed plans for a new installment yet.

At the end of Season 1, Haack’s ROI was 23.89 percent after she bought the house for $605,000, spent $303,000 on flipping it, and sold it for $1,125,000. Meanwhile, the El Moussas had an ROI of 38.51 percent. They bought their flip for $710,000, spent $409,000 to renovate it, and sold it for $1,550,000.